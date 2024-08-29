2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best API Security Solution

Cequence Unified API Protection (UAP) provides a comprehensive solution for securing an organization’s entire API attack surface. As APIs now drive a significant portion of organizational revenue and internet traffic, traditional security measures often fall short, leaving critical vulnerabilities exposed. Cequence UAP addresses these challenges by offering complete visibility, continuous discovery, and protection across all APIs, including those that are often overlooked by fragmented security solutions.

The platform integrates autonomous discovery, real-time risk assessment, and machine learning-powered defenses to safeguard against a wide range of threats, including those outlined in the OWASP API Security Top 10. By unifying API discovery, compliance, and protection, Cequence reduces security risks and operational costs, eliminating the need for third-party tools. The platform’s ability to seamlessly integrate with existing systems and handle high-scale operations makes it an essential tool for organizations prioritizing digital security.

With a robust customer base that includes Fortune/Global 500 companies, Cequence’s UAP has demonstrated its effectiveness by protecting over $10 trillion in assets and securing three billion user accounts globally. The platform’s innovative use of generative AI and no-code automation, combined with ongoing threat intelligence from the CQ Prime research team, sets a new standard in API security, offering unparalleled protection and significant return on investment.