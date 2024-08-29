2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best API Security Solution

F5 Distributed Cloud API Security provides enterprise-grade, full-lifecycle API protection for organizations operating in hybrid and multicloud environments. With the increasing threat of logic-based attacks targeting APIs, F5 offers comprehensive security that spans from code development through production, ensuring continuous monitoring, governance, and protection. Leveraging AI/ML-powered detection, the solution integrates API discovery, testing, and security directly into the CI/CD pipeline, while also offering robust “shield right” capabilities to safeguard APIs in production.
This SaaS-based solution is delivered through F5’s global network, enabling seamless scalability and centralized management without the need for additional hardware or complex integrations. It provides 360-degree visibility, leveraging traffic analysis and domain scanning to detect and mitigate API threats, including Zero Day and unknown exploits. The platform also streamlines inventory management, policy enforcement, and compliance tracking, ensuring protection against all API vulnerabilities.
F5 Distributed Cloud API Security is seeing strong market adoption, with a 75% year-over-year increase in subscriptions. It has successfully secured 90 billion API requests and mitigated 96 million attacks. Offering predictable, cost-effective pricing, the platform reduces TCO while delivering comprehensive API security for applications deployed across any environment, supporting organizations’ innovation and operational agility.