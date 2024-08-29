Application security

2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Application Security Solution

The OWASP Automated Threat Handbook offers important industry standards by which organizations should set their security controls to detect and mitigate threats occurring through malicious internet-based automation attacks. Such assaults, from spamming, credential stuffing, CAPTCHA defeat, fraudulent account creation, and Denial of Service (DoS), can cause monetary and brand damage to companies experiencing them. This is where technologies such as web application firewalls (WAFs) and bot mitigation technologies and services come into play.

WAFs typically use deep-packet inspection, deliver logging and reporting, block real-time traffic, offer alerting capabilities and auto-update features, and perform web caching, content filtering, and web-based access to reporting and logging. They also protect traffic from reaching the underlying operating system, and filter application traffic to only legitimate requests. Bot mitigation products have also proven increasingly useful to organizations trying to avoid falling victim to malicious web automation attacks. The products named for this category can offer these technologies in tandem or alone.

The Top 5 | Best Application Security Solution

Attack Surface Management (ASM) – Best Application Security Solution

Edgio’s Attack Surface Management (ASM) solution is designed to meet the growing demands of modern cybersecurity by providing continuous visibility and management of web assets. As enterprises expand their digital presence, the risks associated with unknown and unmanaged web assets increase. Edgio’s ASM addresses these challenges by automatically discovering web assets, identifying security exposures, and enabling proactive threat mitigation. This approach reduces the risk of data breaches and ensures compliance with evolving regulatory mandates, such as PCI DSS 4.0.

ASM’s centralized management interface enhances operational efficiency by allowing security teams to track and remediate issues effectively. Additionally, Edgio’s new Client-Side Protection complements ASM by monitoring client-side scripts and third-party API calls, fortifying defenses against threats like credit card skimming and supply chain exploits.

Edgio’s ASM is part of a broader Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) platform, offering end-to-end security for web applications. The platform’s continuous discovery and virtual patching capabilities provide immediate protection, minimizing disruption to development lifecycles. With industry-leading managed security services, including 24/7 support and hands-on advisory, Edgio ensures customers maintain a secure digital presence. The solution is easy to deploy, cost-effective, and integrates seamlessly with existing CI/CD and DevSecOps processes, making it a trusted choice for organizations looking to safeguard their web assets.

Imperva Application Security Platform – Best Application Security Solution

The Imperva Application Security platform offers comprehensive protection for organizations relying on applications and APIs for business operations. Integrating Web Application Firewall (WAF), DDoS protection, bot management, API security, and client-side protection into a single stack, Imperva safeguards against L3/4/7 DDoS attacks, OWASP top threats, client-side attacks, and supply chain and zero-day attacks. By correlating security intelligence from various services into a unified incident narrative, the platform enables security engineers to prioritize and address the most critical threats efficiently.

Imperva’s platform addresses the challenges posed by application modernization and the expanding attack surface due to API proliferation. It enhances security efficacy with multi-layer threat detection, adaptive mitigation, and shared threat intelligence, ensuring operational efficiency by replacing multiple products with a single integrated solution. Imperva’s flexible deployment options — cloud-based, hybrid, and on-premises — allow organizations to protect applications and APIs wherever they are hosted.

Imperva’s strong customer focus is evidenced by its extensive support services, including technical support, customer success managers, and consulting services, ensuring customers achieve rapid time to value. With a renewal rate of 92% and net retention of 114% in 2023, Imperva’s platform has proven its effectiveness and reliability, securing its position as a leader in application security.

Prisma Cloud – Best Application Security Solution

Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks is a comprehensive platform designed to secure the entire software supply chain, from code development to production deployment. As Gartner predicts a significant rise in attacks on software supply chains by 2025, Prisma Cloud addresses this growing threat by protecting against misconfigurations, insecure APIs, unpatched vulnerabilities, exposed secrets, and attacks on the CI/CD pipeline. By embedding security throughout the development lifecycle, the platform ensures that code pushed to production is safeguarded against breaches and system compromises.

Prisma Cloud’s features include Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security, Software Composition Analysis (SCA), CI/CD security, and Secrets Scanning, enabling early identification and remediation of vulnerabilities. The platform provides continuous monitoring against the OWASP top 10 CI/CD threats and other attack vectors, ensuring that bad actors cannot breach the delivery pipeline or inject malicious code. With its “Code to Cloud” intelligence, Prisma Cloud delivers deep insights into patterns and anomalies across code, cloud infrastructure, and runtime environments, facilitating effective risk management and collaboration between development and security teams.

Highly rated on PeerSpot and recognized for its strong customer support, Prisma Cloud offers significant ROI and productivity gains by shifting security left, reducing DevOps efforts, and preventing security incidents before deployment.

The Contrast Secure Code Platform – Best Application Security Solution

The Contrast Secure Code Platform revolutionizes application and API security by addressing the limitations of traditional perimeter defenses like Web Application Firewalls (WAFs). Unlike WAFs, which are prone to errors in detecting and blocking attacks, Contrast’s Application Detection and Response (ADR) provides fast, accurate, and runtime protection by hardening software from within. This “secure from within” approach prevents exploitation of vulnerabilities and defends against both known and unknown threats, including zero-days, across the entire application stack.

Contrast ADR integrates with leading XDR, SIEM, and CNAPP platforms, enabling security operations teams to monitor and respond to attacks in real-time. It also provides observability functions, allowing organizations to gain comprehensive insights into application and API security, closing critical gaps left by other security tools. The platform’s distributed nature allows it to secure thousands of applications without requiring additional infrastructure, making it ideal for large enterprises.

With world-class customer service, including a 17-minute average response time and a 100% customer satisfaction rating, Contrast ensures robust support for mission-critical security programs. The platform’s ease of deployment and maintenance, combined with its high ROI and continuous innovation, makes Contrast a trusted solution for enhancing security posture and advancing DevSecOps initiatives.

VMware Avi Load Balancer – Best Application Security Solution

Avi Load Balancer, the industry’s first software-defined load balancer, offers a modern solution to application delivery by providing a distributed architecture with built-in automation and deep application visibility. Unlike traditional hardware load balancers, Avi scales elastically based on real-time traffic, eliminating overprovisioning and overspending. Its self-healing fabric, single control point, and hybrid cloud support make it ideal for modern enterprises. Avi’s advanced analytics enable monitoring, security insights, and automated decision-making, simplifying troubleshooting and optimizing application performance.

As enterprises move towards containerization and hybrid cloud environments, the need for a software-defined approach to load balancing becomes critical. Avi meets this demand by delivering consistent application delivery across on-premises and cloud environments. Its features include centralized licensing, live security updates, and a unified dashboard, facilitating seamless hybrid cloud operations. Additionally, Avi supports container ingress and application security in Kubernetes and OpenShift environments, enabling customers to achieve hybrid cloud consistency and operational efficiency.

Avi serves over 1,000 customers, including EPFL and Swisslos, who have seen significant improvements in network monitoring, load balancing, and operational savings. With continuous updates and extensive customer support, Avi remains a leader in software-defined load balancing, driving efficiency, scalability, and security for modern enterprises.

