1Password’s passkey solutions are designed to simplify and secure the login process for businesses and consumers, driving adoption of passkey technology. Offering enhanced security, streamlined user experience, and higher conversion rates for businesses, 1Password stands out by delivering an interoperable passkey experience across all devices and platforms, avoiding the limitations of “walled garden” solutions. Passkeys, which use unique public and private keys, are inherently strong and unphishable, eliminating the human error often linked to cybersecurity breaches.

With a significant increase in sophisticated phishing and social engineering attacks, 1Password’s passkeys provide a critical layer of protection. In June 2023, 1Password became the first credential manager to offer a fully end-to-end passwordless experience across all platforms, helping businesses reduce their attack surface and potential breaches. By January 2024, over 1 million passkeys were created in the platform, doubling expectations since their launch in September 2023.

1Password actively supports passkey adoption through education, a dedicated directory of supported services, and continuous product enhancements. Their customer-first approach, rooted in company culture, ensures 24/7 support and a seamless user experience. As a member of the FIDO Alliance, 1Password is helping to shape the future of authentication and drive widespread adoption of passkeys across industries.