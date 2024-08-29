Aembit provides Workload Identity and Access Management (WIAM), securing access between workloads (scripts, applications, services) and non-human identities (service accounts) with a policy-based, identity-driven, secretless approach across clouds, SaaS, and data centers. By automating workload-to-workload access workflows, Aembit mitigates the growing risks associated with distributed workloads and eliminates the need for manual credential management. Aembit’s solution, which acts like Azure AD or Okta for workloads, addresses the increasing complexity and security challenges of managing access between workloads, especially as enterprises face rising threats from static, easily compromised credentials.
Aembit offers enterprises real-time validation using native workload identities, zero trust conditional access, and no-code authentication-as-a-service. The platform simplifies operations by automating DevOps processes, reducing key sprawl, and easing compliance and audit reporting. Aembit supports various environments, scales to thousands of workloads, and integrates seamlessly with infrastructure-as-code deployments.
Adopted by companies ranging from new entrants to Fortune 500 organizations in sectors like financial services, retail, and technology, Aembit is recognized for its ability to reduce operational complexity and improve security posture. With a typical payback period of three to six months, Aembit delivers significant value by automating credentialing, offloading developer authentication tasks, and simplifying compliance.