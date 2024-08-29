Data Security

2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Business Continuity/Disaster/Ransomware Recovery Solution

Practically every day, organizations of all sizes are impacted by cyberattacks, which put whole systems, databases and files at risk. Nation-state attacks and unexpected weather events have also prompted companies to prepare more for down-time and interested in quick recovery strategies to keep their businesses up-and-running. Products for this category support various components of backup, business continuity, and disaster recovery plans and efforts - from supporting back-up protocol when systems have been threatened or taken offline to addressing infrastructure demands to get back up- and-running in the event of physical disasters or online attacks by insiders and outside malicious actors, inside or outside the organization.

Click here to see our full list of 2024 SC Award finalists.

The Top 5 | Best Business Continuity/Disaster/Ransomware Recovery Solution

Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery – Best Business Continuity/Disaster/Ransomware Recovery Solution

Cayosoft’s Guardian Forest Recovery is a critical solution for organizations relying on Active Directory (AD) to manage user permissions and access. With over 90% of organizations using AD, it has become a prime target for cyberattacks, making swift recovery essential to avoid massive financial and operational losses during outages. Cayosoft’s Guardian Forest Recovery offers an instant, patent-pending recovery solution for all Microsoft directories, including on-premises AD, hybrid AD, and Entra ID/Azure AD. It ensures secure and instantaneous AD forest recovery, minimizing downtime to seconds or minutes, compared to the hours or days required by other solutions.

The solution continuously monitors AD activity, providing automated responses to unwanted changes and isolating the recovery environment from production, ensuring clean recovery every time. Cayosoft’s innovative approach reduces the burden of AD recovery testing by automating it in replicated environments, guaranteeing readiness when needed.

Driven by increasing demand, Cayosoft experienced a 56% rise in annual recurring revenue from 2022 to 2023, supported by $22.5M in funding for further expansion. With a 99% customer retention rate, Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery stands out for its reliability, low total cost of ownership, and robust customer support, ensuring business continuity and security in an increasingly threat-filled landscape.

Commvault Cloud Cleanroom Recovery – Best Business Continuity/Disaster/Ransomware Recovery Solution

In today’s evolving cyber threat landscape, organizations face an inevitable breach, making rapid and effective recovery crucial. Commvault Cloud Cleanroom Recovery addresses this urgency by enabling organizations to regularly test and retest their cyber recovery plans in a safe, isolated environment, ensuring that they can quickly restore their infrastructure after an attack. Traditional methods of recovery, often requiring weeks or months, are no longer viable. Commvault’s solution allows organizations to rebuild applications from a clean slate, supported by AI-enhanced Cleanpoint Validation to identify the last clean recovery point.

Commvault Cloud Cleanroom Recovery offers a cost-effective, on-demand testing environment, eliminating the need for costly duplicate environments and complex management. It allows organizations to maintain a state of readiness, continuously testing and validating their recovery strategies without risking production systems. This solution is particularly valuable as organizations face increasing cyberattacks, offering a streamlined path to recovery that minimizes downtime and protects reputation and revenue.

With a growing customer base and strong momentum, Commvault is recognized for its innovative approach to data protection. Customers have praised Cleanroom Recovery as a game-changer, providing the confidence and security needed in the ransomware era. Commvault continues to enhance its platform, ensuring robust, next-generation data protection across all environments.

Fenix24 Disaster Restoration and Recovery – Best Business Continuity/Disaster/Ransomware Recovery Solution

Fenix24 is the industry-leading Disaster Recovery and Restoration service that specializes in reducing downtime and restoring systems during ransomware attacks. As ransomware threats evolve in sophistication and frequency, Fenix24 provides rapid, expert response, bringing critical infrastructure, data, and systems back online swiftly. Unlike traditional services, Fenix24’s special-ops teams engage within hours, working closely with clients, forensics teams, and breach counselors to minimize business interruption.

In an environment where ransomware attacks result in prolonged business disruptions and escalating costs, Fenix24 leverages proprietary playbooks, automation, and 24/7 staffing to deliver fast, effective restoration. This approach has reduced downtime by up to 50% compared to traditional models. In 2023, Fenix24 restored some of the largest breaches in North America, becoming the trusted partner for top digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) firms and cyber insurers.

Fenix24’s customer-focused strategy ensures transparency and regular updates throughout the recovery process. Their expertise has led to significant growth, with a 307% revenue increase and expansion into new global markets. Fenix24 continues to evolve its services, staying ahead of rapidly changing threat landscapes, and remains committed to making a difference for companies facing their worst days.

Island Enterprise Browser – Best Business Continuity/Disaster/Ransomware Recovery Solution

The Island Enterprise Browser is a cutting-edge solution designed to ensure business continuity during cybersecurity incidents through Secure Access Recovery (SAR). When a serious cyber attack strikes, organizations often face operational shutdowns, with employees unable to use corporate devices or access critical applications. Island’s browser allows employees to download the enterprise browser onto their personal devices, providing a secure and rapid alternative to access essential resources and communication services without connecting to compromised networks. This “arms-length” engagement eliminates the risk of lateral movement across devices, ensuring secure operations during recovery.

Island’s browser offers a familiar yet secure user experience, with policies tailored to users, devices, geolocations, and networks. This allows organizations to monitor device security, enforce policies, and control interactions with critical applications, including data protection and governance. The browser’s self-protection features guard against threats like tampering, malware, and session replay attacks, making it a robust tool for maintaining operational continuity.

Founded by industry veterans, Island has rapidly grown, doubling its valuation to $3 billion within seven months. Serving globally recognized brands across various industries, Island’s innovative approach simplifies application access and cybersecurity, reducing reliance on traditional technologies like VDI and VPNs. Island’s continuous development cycle ensures the browser evolves to meet the diverse needs of its customers, positioning it as the workspace of the future.

Keepit platform – Best Business Continuity/Disaster/Ransomware Recovery Solution

As businesses increasingly adopt software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications to streamline operations, enable remote work, and reduce costs, the need for robust cloud data protection has never been more critical. Keepit offers comprehensive SaaS data protection, safeguarding essential business data across key applications like Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Google Workspace, and more. Built for the cloud, the Keepit platform provides unparalleled usability, security, and scalability, operating on a vendor-independent, cloud-native infrastructure that is ISO/IEC 27001 certified.

Keepit ensures business continuity by preventing data loss from human error, cyberattacks, or SaaS vendor downtime. With data centers in seven regions, the platform guarantees data sovereignty and compliance with stringent regulations. Keepit’s fixed pricing model, offering unlimited data storage, provides transparency and cost control, making it an ideal choice for businesses looking to future-proof their security strategies.

Serving over 10,000 customers worldwide, Keepit is recognized for its rapid recovery capabilities and exceptional customer support. The platform’s continuous development, including the addition of a monitoring dashboard, further enhances its ability to detect anomalies and ensure data resilience. With a focus on protecting business-critical data, Keepit is a crucial partner for organizations aiming to secure their digital assets in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

