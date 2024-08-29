2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Business Continuity/Disaster/Ransomware Recovery Solution

Cayosoft’s Guardian Forest Recovery is a critical solution for organizations relying on Active Directory (AD) to manage user permissions and access. With over 90% of organizations using AD, it has become a prime target for cyberattacks, making swift recovery essential to avoid massive financial and operational losses during outages. Cayosoft’s Guardian Forest Recovery offers an instant, patent-pending recovery solution for all Microsoft directories, including on-premises AD, hybrid AD, and Entra ID/Azure AD. It ensures secure and instantaneous AD forest recovery, minimizing downtime to seconds or minutes, compared to the hours or days required by other solutions.

The solution continuously monitors AD activity, providing automated responses to unwanted changes and isolating the recovery environment from production, ensuring clean recovery every time. Cayosoft’s innovative approach reduces the burden of AD recovery testing by automating it in replicated environments, guaranteeing readiness when needed.

Driven by increasing demand, Cayosoft experienced a 56% rise in annual recurring revenue from 2022 to 2023, supported by $22.5M in funding for further expansion. With a 99% customer retention rate, Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery stands out for its reliability, low total cost of ownership, and robust customer support, ensuring business continuity and security in an increasingly threat-filled landscape.