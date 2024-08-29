2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Business Continuity/Disaster/Ransomware Recovery Solution

As businesses increasingly adopt software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications to streamline operations, enable remote work, and reduce costs, the need for robust cloud data protection has never been more critical. Keepit offers comprehensive SaaS data protection, safeguarding essential business data across key applications like Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Google Workspace, and more. Built for the cloud, the Keepit platform provides unparalleled usability, security, and scalability, operating on a vendor-independent, cloud-native infrastructure that is ISO/IEC 27001 certified.
Keepit ensures business continuity by preventing data loss from human error, cyberattacks, or SaaS vendor downtime. With data centers in seven regions, the platform guarantees data sovereignty and compliance with stringent regulations. Keepit’s fixed pricing model, offering unlimited data storage, provides transparency and cost control, making it an ideal choice for businesses looking to future-proof their security strategies.
Serving over 10,000 customers worldwide, Keepit is recognized for its rapid recovery capabilities and exceptional customer support. The platform’s continuous development, including the addition of a monitoring dashboard, further enhances its ability to detect anomalies and ensure data resilience. With a focus on protecting business-critical data, Keepit is a crucial partner for organizations aiming to secure their digital assets in an increasingly complex threat landscape.