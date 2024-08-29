As companies increasingly rely on SaaS apps like Box, Google Workspace, and Microsoft 365, which make up 70% of their software usage, robust security solutions are essential. SaaS security now requires continuous monitoring of user access, roles, permissions, third-party apps, GenAI risks, and Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR). Managing security across diverse SaaS applications is complex, often decentralized, and requires consistent threat prevention. Adaptive Shield’s SSPM platform helps security teams balance securing applications while enabling user efficiency, offering a centralized, industry-agnostic solution for managing SaaS security across all sectors.

SaaS adoption is growing, boosting productivity but also expanding the attack surface. The Adaptive Shield SaaS Security Posture Management Solution offers proactive, continuous, and automated security across the entire SaaS ecosystem. It integrates with over 150 SaaS applications out-of-the-box and custom apps, providing comprehensive coverage. Deployable in minutes, it delivers detailed security posture assessments by app, domain, and compliance framework, with posture scores based on checks for misconfigurations, identity posture, and data security. Security teams receive alerts for drifts, can assign tickets, and identify Indicators of Compromise for threat detection. The platform continually evolves to address emerging threats.