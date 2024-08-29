Cloud Security

2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Cloud Security Management Solution

Cloud breaches stem from a number of common cloud management issues, including misconfigurations: Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM); workload protection: Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP); incident management: Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM), and secure cloud access and policies: Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). Products named here help ensure security in the configuration and management of cloud environments and also include security tools designed to monitor the cloud infrastructure in real-time enforcement of security policy.

The Top 5 | Best Cloud Security Management Solution

2024 Best Cloud Security Management Solution
Adaptive Shield SSPM Platform – Best Cloud Security Management Solution

As companies increasingly rely on SaaS apps like Box, Google Workspace, and Microsoft 365, which make up 70% of their software usage, robust security solutions are essential. SaaS security now requires continuous monitoring of user access, roles, permissions, third-party apps, GenAI risks, and Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR). Managing security across diverse SaaS applications is complex, often decentralized, and requires consistent threat prevention. Adaptive Shield’s SSPM platform helps security teams balance securing applications while enabling user efficiency, offering a centralized, industry-agnostic solution for managing SaaS security across all sectors.

SaaS adoption is growing, boosting productivity but also expanding the attack surface. The Adaptive Shield SaaS Security Posture Management Solution offers proactive, continuous, and automated security across the entire SaaS ecosystem. It integrates with over 150 SaaS applications out-of-the-box and custom apps, providing comprehensive coverage. Deployable in minutes, it delivers detailed security posture assessments by app, domain, and compliance framework, with posture scores based on checks for misconfigurations, identity posture, and data security. Security teams receive alerts for drifts, can assign tickets, and identify Indicators of Compromise for threat detection. The platform continually evolves to address emerging threats.

2024 Best Cloud Security Management Solution
CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security – Best Cloud Security Management Solution

Cloud security has become complex because of the diverse workloads and containerized apps across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, often managed with fragmented tools, creating security silos. CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security simplifies and scales cloud security through a unified platform, offering comprehensive protection across the entire cloud estate. It integrates cloud workload protection (CWP), cloud security posture management (CSPM), cloud identity entitlement management (CIEM), application security posture management (ASPM), cloud detection and response (CDR), threat intelligence, and soon, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), ensuring complete visibility and protection from code to cloud.

CrowdStrike addresses modern cloud security needs by offering:

  • AI-driven Risk Prioritization: Automatically identifies high-risk threats and vulnerabilities targeting sensitive data and mission-critical applications.
  • Unified Code to Cloud Protection: Consolidates SecOps with a platform that secures the entire cloud estate, monitoring runtime environments, cloud infrastructure, workloads, applications, APIs, GenAI, and data to eliminate security gaps, reduce costs, and simplify operations.
  • Industry-Leading CDR and Threat Intelligence: Combines managed threat hunting with deep visibility across cloud, identity, and endpoints to accelerate detection and response across all cloud attack stages.
2024 Best Cloud Security Management Solution
DNS Protection – Best Cloud Security Management Solution

DNSFilter’s protective DNS solution blocks unapproved sites on corporate devices, preventing access to malicious domains linked to phishing, ransomware, or cryptojacking attacks. With 90% of cyberattacks starting with phishing, as noted by CISA, protective DNS has become a crucial security layer in the modern tech stack.

DNSFilter aims to meet modern security needs with robust DNS filtering that blocks sites hosting malware, ransomware, and phishing in real-time. It supports regulatory compliance and productivity by enforcing acceptable use policies through content filtering. Its cloud-based architecture ensures scalability and flexibility, crucial for managing security across dispersed networks and remote locations.

2024 Best Cloud Security Management Solution
Securonix Unified Defense SIEM – Best Cloud Security Management Solution

The Securonix Unified Defense SIEM platform offers enterprise organizations 365 days of “Hot” data storage, leading generative AI integration, and a seamless TDIR experience in a single platform. Securonix customers rely on it to defend against modern cyber risks. The newly launched Securonix EON suite adds AI-driven features like Insider Threat Psycholinguistics and Adaptive Threat Modeling, leveraging Amazon Bedrock and a Snowflake backend. This evolution in AI-reinforced Cyber Ops enhances security decision-making, incident mitigation, and improves MTTD/R speed by 10x.

The Securonix Unified Defense SIEM promises fast, precise threat detection and response. The recently launched Securonix EON suite leverages AI, including Large Language Models from Anthropic and Amazon Bedrock, to address evolving security challenges. Important features include Insider Threat Psycholinguistics for entity-based risk scoring, Adaptive Threat Modeling for dynamic threat detection, and Investigate RX for context-aware summaries that save analysts time. These enhancements improve real-time attack identification and boost response speed and accuracy.

2024 Best Cloud Security Management Solution
Singularity Cloud Security – Best Cloud Security Management Solution

The rapid pace of cloud development introduces a growing risk profile because of the borderless nature of clouds. Customer resources are dispersed across multiple locations and clouds, constantly changing. Threat actors exploit this by moving at machine speed, leveraging misconfigurations, overly permissive accounts, and exposed secrets. They also use the cloud’s power for malicious activities like botnet or cryptomining operations, further complicating cloud security.

To combat cloud threats, a comprehensive CNAPP with rapid agentless capabilities and real-time protection has become essential. SentinelOne combines agent and agentless approaches to deliver robust runtime protection and real-time defenses against threats, misconfigurations, and exposed secrets. This is built on a full asset inventory, providing visibility across all cloud and endpoint resources, enabling swift reaction and response.

