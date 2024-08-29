Cloud Security

2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution

Business decisions vary in the types of assets that are maintained in the cloud, and for each of those assets, there are often distinct security considerations. Products named here offer protection to the containers and servers and code that reside in the cloud. They help define risks associated with cloud workloads, and contribute to their performance, availability, and security.

The Top 5 | Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution

2024 Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution
Aviatrix Distributed Cloud Firewall – Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution

Aviatrix’s Distributed Cloud Firewall (DCF) is revolutionizing cloud network security by providing a unified, cloud-native solution that integrates fragmented security capabilities across AWS, Azure, GCP, Alibaba, and Oracle Cloud. Addressing the growing concerns in cloud security, Aviatrix DCF eliminates the limitations of traditional firewalls, which were designed for static, data center environments. Instead, it embeds security directly into the network, enabling agile, least privilege, and zero trust environments. This approach allows enterprises to reduce costs by over 30%, achieve a 14X increase in security throughput, and streamline operations by centralizing policy creation while distributing enforcement closer to application traffic.

Introduced in May 2023, Aviatrix DCF quickly gained traction among global enterprises, including those in highly regulated industries like financial services. Its cloud-aware policy creation, leveraging dynamic workload identity tags, simplifies and enhances security management across multicloud environments. With its advanced use of eBPF, ATS for layer 7 security, and Suricata for threat detection, Aviatrix delivers superior security benefits.

Aviatrix’s commitment to customer support is unmatched, offering deep expertise across all major cloud service providers. Continuous innovation, including the recent introduction of DCF for Kubernetes, ensures that Aviatrix stays at the forefront of cloud security, providing scalable, efficient, and comprehensive protection for modern enterprises.

2024 Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution
CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security – Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution

CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security is a comprehensive solution designed to address the complexities of cloud security across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. It replaces fragmented point products with a unified platform offering cloud workload protection (CWP), cloud security posture management (CSPM), cloud identity entitlement management (CIEM), application security posture management (ASPM), and advanced cloud detection and response (CDR). This integrated approach delivers complete visibility and protection from code to cloud.

In response to the 110% increase in cloud exploitation cases and a 75% rise in cloud intrusions over the past year, Falcon Cloud Security provides robust, real-time protection for virtual machines, containers, serverless functions, and Kubernetes on major cloud platforms like AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure. Key features include runtime and container security, seamless CI/CD integration, and vulnerability detection and remediation.

Ranked a leader in both the Frost Radar and Forrester Wave™ for cloud workload security, CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security is praised for its effectiveness, ease of use, and significant cost savings. The platform offers a seamless deployment experience and superior customer support with tiered options. Customers have reported substantial improvements in threat detection, incident management, and reduction in false positives. Falcon Cloud Security is adopted by 62 Fortune 100 companies, reflecting its industry-leading capabilities and innovation.

2024 Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution
Prisma Cloud – Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution

Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks delivers comprehensive Cloud Workload Protection (CWP) across diverse environments, including hosts, containers, Kubernetes, and serverless architectures. It secures public, private, and hybrid clouds against critical threats such as vulnerabilities, compliance violations, and workload attacks, which are increasingly prevalent in today’s cyber landscape. By safeguarding the entire application stack from code to runtime, Prisma Cloud reduces complexity, ensuring organizations adhere to regulatory standards while maintaining operational integrity and data security.

Prisma Cloud offers robust features, including vulnerability management, compliance monitoring, CI/CD security integration, and runtime defense. Its extensive integration with DevOps and security operations tools enhances workflows, automates security policies, and ensures early detection and mitigation of risks. With centralized visibility and intelligent risk scoring, Prisma Cloud provides real-time protection and blocks malicious activities effectively.

The platform’s strong market presence is evidenced by its #1 ranking in multiple security domains and a customer base of over 2,000 organizations. Prisma Cloud’s agility is demonstrated by frequent updates, driven by customer needs and cutting-edge AI integrations, making it a leading solution for cloud security. Its scalability, ease of management, and superior customer support make Prisma Cloud an invaluable asset for organizations aiming to secure their cloud environments.

2024 Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution
The Orca Cloud Security Platform – Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution

The Orca Cloud Security Platform provides comprehensive Cloud Workload Protection (CWP) for AWS, Azure, GCP, Alibaba, and Oracle clouds. It detects vulnerabilities, malware, IAM risks, and lateral movement threats across cloud environments, offering unparalleled visibility without the operational costs and performance impacts of agent-based solutions. As the first-to-market agentless cloud security solution, Orca delivers instant 100% coverage across VMs, containers, and serverless architectures, ensuring seamless protection with no blind spots. The platform uniquely combines Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), CWP, and Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) in one unified solution, effectively prioritizing risks and identifying dangerous attack paths.

Orca’s platform features include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR), API security, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), and AI-driven Security Posture Management (AI-SPM). It deploys in minutes and automatically covers new cloud assets, significantly reducing alert fatigue and lowering total cost of ownership by eliminating the need for multiple tools. Orca’s rapid deployment and efficient risk prioritization have attracted a robust customer base, including Autodesk, SAP, and Lemonade.

Continually innovating, Orca recently became the first Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) to integrate GPT-4 via Azure OpenAI Service, enhancing cloud risk visibility. With ongoing product updates and a commitment to customer success, Orca remains a leader in comprehensive cloud security.

2024 Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution
Uptycs Cloud Workload Protection Platform – Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution

Uptycs offers a robust cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) designed to enhance security observability and streamline threat detection across cloud environments. With the capacity to detect vulnerabilities, malware, cryptominers, and other threats, Uptycs provides both agentless and agent-based scanning options, all integrated into a single-pane-of-glass solution. This platform supports DevSecOps by aligning security and development operations, simplifying the protection of Kubernetes infrastructure, and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards through continuous monitoring and vulnerability scanning.

The Uptycs CWPP delivers real-time detection of malicious behavior, behavioral analysis mapped to ATT&CK, and YARA scanning, enabling rapid identification and remediation of threats. Its flexibility allows it to operate across any cloud or on-premises workload, integrating seamlessly with existing tools to minimize operational friction. Key features include high-fidelity alerts, deep attack path analysis, and live query investigations, significantly reducing alert fatigue and improving response times.

Serving a strong customer base that includes major enterprises like SEI, PayPal, and Netflix, Uptycs has recently launched Upward, a channel-first partner program, to expand its global reach. The platform’s scalability is proven by deployments in large server and container fleets, and regular updates ensure customers benefit from the latest threat intelligence and detection capabilities. Uptycs is also advancing with AI-driven security features and partnerships, including GenAI integration for enhanced threat operations and Microsoft Co-pilot for Security collaboration.

