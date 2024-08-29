2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution

Aviatrix’s Distributed Cloud Firewall (DCF) is revolutionizing cloud network security by providing a unified, cloud-native solution that integrates fragmented security capabilities across AWS, Azure, GCP, Alibaba, and Oracle Cloud. Addressing the growing concerns in cloud security, Aviatrix DCF eliminates the limitations of traditional firewalls, which were designed for static, data center environments. Instead, it embeds security directly into the network, enabling agile, least privilege, and zero trust environments. This approach allows enterprises to reduce costs by over 30%, achieve a 14X increase in security throughput, and streamline operations by centralizing policy creation while distributing enforcement closer to application traffic.

Introduced in May 2023, Aviatrix DCF quickly gained traction among global enterprises, including those in highly regulated industries like financial services. Its cloud-aware policy creation, leveraging dynamic workload identity tags, simplifies and enhances security management across multicloud environments. With its advanced use of eBPF, ATS for layer 7 security, and Suricata for threat detection, Aviatrix delivers superior security benefits.

Aviatrix’s commitment to customer support is unmatched, offering deep expertise across all major cloud service providers. Continuous innovation, including the recent introduction of DCF for Kubernetes, ensures that Aviatrix stays at the forefront of cloud security, providing scalable, efficient, and comprehensive protection for modern enterprises.