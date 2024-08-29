2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Compliance Solution

Xacta’s customer base remains robust, with growing demand for its cyber risk management solutions, especially in mission-critical environments. As the security threat landscape evolves, Telos has successfully secured renewals and new contracts for Xacta with major government and commercial organizations.
Notable clients include the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, FBI, U.S. State Department, Defense Intelligence Agency, NSA, Department of Homeland Security, Department of the Air Force, Social Security Administration, Department of Energy, EPA, NASA, the Australian government, Zscaler, Ernst & Young, Oracle, SAP, and a prominent technology sector company. This broad adoption underscores Xacta’s critical role in addressing the increasing need for effective cyber risk management.
The cost of Xacta is justified by the potential savings from avoiding security breaches and the efficiency gained through automation. Cloud adoption has become essential in highly- regulated industries, as it addresses complex compliance challenges. To meet diverse customer needs, Telos offers Xacta in multiple deployment options, including on-premises, private SaaS, and SaaS, all available on the AWS Marketplace. Customers can choose between perpetual licenses with annual maintenance or subscription licenses with an annual fee, providing flexibility and ensuring robust security and compliance.