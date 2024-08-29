2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Compliance Solution

Over 17,000 organizations rely on Mimecast Cloud Archive, a centralized, secure repository for email and collaboration data that serves as a digital corporate memory. This product offers employees, administrators, and legal and compliance teams instant access to retained emails, enhancing data control. According to Mimecast’s 2023 Collaboration Security report, 94% of organizations have faced threats through collaboration tools. To address this, Mimecast Archive for Microsoft Teams, an add-on to Mimecast Cloud Archive, letss organizations discover, investigate, export, and protect data from both internal and external threats. This feature adds redundancy by syncing and storing data, ensuring compliance, and reducing risk.

Mimecast Cloud Archive operates on a scalable cloud architecture, managing more than 582 billion messages and facilitating 3.2 million archive searches weekly. The service offers pricing based on the number of employees rather than email volume, making it seamlessly integrate into organizational operations while reducing costs. The total cost of ownership is 40-60% lower compared to legacy solutions, with 61% of customers achieving ROI in under 18 months. Mimecast also offers bottomless storage for active users at no additional cost, further minimizing expenses.