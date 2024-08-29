Compliance Management

2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Compliance Solution

These products help organizations comply with specific regulatory requirements demanded of companies in the healthcare, retail, educational, financial services, and government markets. The products help customers meet mandates noted in such legislation as HIPAA, SOX, GLBA, FISMA, or in guidelines around cyber incident reporting.

The Top 5 | Best Compliance Solution

Cloud Archive – Best Compliance Solution

Over 17,000 organizations rely on Mimecast Cloud Archive, a centralized, secure repository for email and collaboration data that serves as a digital corporate memory. This product offers employees, administrators, and legal and compliance teams instant access to retained emails, enhancing data control. According to Mimecast’s 2023 Collaboration Security report, 94% of organizations have faced threats through collaboration tools. To address this, Mimecast Archive for Microsoft Teams, an add-on to Mimecast Cloud Archive, letss organizations discover, investigate, export, and protect data from both internal and external threats. This feature adds redundancy by syncing and storing data, ensuring compliance, and reducing risk.

Mimecast Cloud Archive operates on a scalable cloud architecture, managing more than 582 billion messages and facilitating 3.2 million archive searches weekly. The service offers pricing based on the number of employees rather than email volume, making it seamlessly integrate into organizational operations while reducing costs. The total cost of ownership is 40-60% lower compared to legacy solutions, with 61% of customers achieving ROI in under 18 months. Mimecast also offers bottomless storage for active users at no additional cost, further minimizing expenses.

comforte Data Security Platform – Best Compliance Solution

The comforte AG Enterprise Data Security platform has a large, prestigious customer base and is poised for further growth because of its increasing regulatory and board-mandated data security requirements. With more than 500 global customers, including 50 in the Fortune 500, comforte AG serves industry leaders such as five of the world’s 10 largest payment service providers, three of the top five U.S. banks, five of the top 20 U.S. retailers, two of the top three credit card brands, top FinTechs, and leading companies in airlines, oil, and insurance sectors.

The total cost of ownership (TCO) for Comforte’s Data Security Platform includes purchase, implementation, management, and updates. Designed to simplify security environments, it helps reduce operational costs over time. A Forrester study highlights significant financial benefits, such as reduced data breach impact and easier compliance. While scalability and update management may increase costs in complex IT environments, Comforte addresses these challenges with robust support and integration capabilities, streamlining processes and minimizing additional expenses.

Cynomi – Best Compliance Solution

Cynomi targets MSPs and MSSPs needing CISO expertise but facing challenges in hiring one. Using AI and CISO-level insights, Cynomi’s platform promises to automate and streamline vCISO tasks, reducing risk assessment time by 40-60%, report generation time by 80%, and improving onboarding time by 80%. Users also see a 60% increase in revenue from existing clients. Cynomi helps partners bridge the cybersecurity skill gap, scale their business, and offer new services, leading to continued customer growth. Hundreds of MSPs and MSSPs rely on Cynomi to deliver CISO-level cyber resilience without expanding their teams.

Cynomi simplifies key vCISO tasks like risk assessment, policy creation, and cyber posture reporting, saving time and setting process standards. Customers experience no scalability issues or increased deployment costs. Cynomi enables service providers to build effective, customized cybersecurity strategies quickly, without adding resources. MSSPs, MSPs, and consultancies can scale services, reduce operational costs, and overcome knowledge gaps using Cynomi’s platform. This allows them to offer new services, accelerate deals, increase upsells, and drive revenue growth efficiently.

RegScale – Best Compliance Solution

RegScale has experienced rapid growth, with organizations such as KeyBank, WestCap, Coalfire, Wiz, the U.S. Navy, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory adopting its Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) platform. This surge in customer adoption highlights RegScale’s value in navigating the complex and evolving cybersecurity and compliance landscapes.

Unlike traditional GRC products, RegScale leverages AI and compliance-as-code to reduce program costs and eliminate inefficiencies that hinder current GRC programs. Organizations using RegScale report significant benefits, including improved ROI on existing tools, faster certifications, proactive threat management, automated evidence collection, and seamless integration of compliance into DevSecOps processes. They achieve certifications 90% faster and reduce audit preparation time by 60%. Over the past year, RegScale has grown its customer base by more than 200% and recorded over 400,000 downloads of its free Community Edition.

Xacta – Best Compliance Solution

Xacta’s customer base remains robust, with growing demand for its cyber risk management solutions, especially in mission-critical environments. As the security threat landscape evolves, Telos has successfully secured renewals and new contracts for Xacta with major government and commercial organizations.

Notable clients include the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, FBI, U.S. State Department, Defense Intelligence Agency, NSA, Department of Homeland Security, Department of the Air Force, Social Security Administration, Department of Energy, EPA, NASA, the Australian government, Zscaler, Ernst & Young, Oracle, SAP, and a prominent technology sector company. This broad adoption underscores Xacta’s critical role in addressing the increasing need for effective cyber risk management.

The cost of Xacta is justified by the potential savings from avoiding security breaches and the efficiency gained through automation. Cloud adoption has become essential in highly- regulated industries, as it addresses complex compliance challenges. To meet diverse customer needs, Telos offers Xacta in multiple deployment options, including on-premises, private SaaS, and SaaS, all available on the AWS Marketplace. Customers can choose between perpetual licenses with annual maintenance or subscription licenses with an annual fee, providing flexibility and ensuring robust security and compliance.

