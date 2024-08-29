Threat Management

2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management Solution

Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) products identify, assess and mitigate vulnerabilities in an organization's publicly accessible IT assets and services. The Finalists named here showed a best-of-breed technology for web application scanning, domain certificate monitoring, network perimeter scanning, third-party service assessment, misconfigured cloud assets, and unpatched software and systems.

The Top 5 | Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management Solution

F5 Distributed Cloud Web App Scanning – Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management Solution

F5’s Distributed Cloud Web App Scanning is a cutting-edge solution tailored for large enterprises, offering comprehensive automated reconnaissance and testing for web applications and APIs. Essential for sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and e-commerce, it surpasses traditional penetration testing by providing advanced external attack surface management and dynamic app security testing. This solution is vital in today’s environment where frequent changes in applications, APIs, and the threat landscape demand continuous monitoring.

By automating security assessments, Web App Scanning identifies vulnerabilities, including those related to OWASP’s Top 10 issues like broken access control. It empowers organizations to fortify their applications against emerging threats, ensuring compliance and security. The solution dynamically scans external attack surfaces, uncovering exposed assets, and offers automated penetration testing with detailed remediation guidance. Leveraging cloud scalability, it can run thousands of tests simultaneously, addressing over 2,000 CVEs and providing a comprehensive view of vulnerabilities.

F5’s acquisition of Heyhack technology enhances its Distributed Cloud Services by integrating advanced reconnaissance and penetration capabilities, now operational in leading enterprises. With close to 1,000 customers, Web App Scanning will soon become a standard entitlement, offering easy deployment, volume discounts, and seamless remediation through F5’s WAAP solutions. This robust offering, coupled with F5’s exceptional customer support, ensures superior protection for web apps and APIs.

NetBrain Next-Gen Release 11.3 – Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management Solution

NetBrain Next-Gen Release 11.3, launched in February 2024, is a cutting-edge solution designed to enforce network security policies by ensuring that network configurations adhere to established rules and standards. As networks become increasingly complex due to cloud, virtualization, and remote work, manual assessments have become impractical. NetBrain addresses this by automating continuous security assessments, validating network configurations against predefined “golden rules” that ensure compliance with best practices such as proper firewall settings and secure protocols.

The platform detects configuration drift and deviations from security policies, allowing IT and security teams to address issues proactively before they lead to breaches. NetBrain’s automation extends to triggering vulnerability assessments whenever network changes or new applications are introduced, mitigating the risk of newly introduced vulnerabilities.

NetBrain has experienced significant growth, increasing its annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 220% from 2020 to 2023, with a net revenue retention rate of 118%. The solution supports networks for a third of the Fortune 500, including top banks, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and government clients. With a variety of support options and frequent updates, NetBrain remains a trusted choice for managing network security across millions of nodes globally.

Red Sift Pulse Platform – Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management Solution

Red Sift addresses the growing challenges of labor shortages, expanding attack surfaces, and the emerging threat of AI by providing a suite of four interoperable cybersecurity applications. Designed to give security executives and business leaders a centralized view of cyber risk, Red Sift’s platform offers actionable insights and clear KPIs, enabling organizations to proactively manage threats like phishing, lookalike domains, and unmanaged assets.

Red Sift’s Continuous Threat Exposure Management applications automate the discovery and monitoring of digital assets, identifying up to 150 million new domains daily and monitoring over 100 million threat signals. This comprehensive visibility allows organizations to assess and manage risk effectively, with a unified global exposure score drawn from diverse data sources.

Trusted by over 1,000 customers, including Domino’s and ZoomInfo, Red Sift helps defend against common cyber attacks, such as phishing and fraudulent impersonations. The platform’s seamless, cloud-based architecture ensures scalability and regular updates, with features like onDMARC providing continuous protection against evolving threats.

Red Sift’s Customer Success program accelerates time to value, offering customized tools and training to optimize platform use. With a focus on preventing downtime and improving productivity, Red Sift remains a key player in helping organizations navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape, ensuring they stay secure in an increasingly digital world.

SaaS Security platform – Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management Solution

Wing Security offers a comprehensive solution for safeguarding organizations’ use of Software as a Service (SaaS) applications, with a focus on continuous threat exposure management. Its SaaS Security platform addresses critical risks posed by negligent insiders, risky service usage, and supply chain attacks. In an era marked by increasing SaaS supply chain attacks and stringent regulations requiring rapid issue reporting, Wing Security ensures continuous threat response and robust protection against threats like shadow IT, unauthorized SaaS usage, and data breaches.

The platform provides always-on, non-intrusive discovery, automated remediation, and real-time threat detection, offering security teams full visibility and control over their SaaS environments. It also addresses the emerging risks associated with AI-powered SaaS applications, safeguarding against potential IP and data leakage.

Wing Security’s SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solution is trusted by nearly 600 companies worldwide, including leading organizations that benefit from its ease of use, scalability, and affordability. The platform is designed to require minimal management effort, with automated processes that reduce security risks and enhance overall protection.

With a focus on continuous improvement, Wing Security updates its SSPM platform daily, ensuring relevance in a rapidly evolving threat landscape. The solution’s robust support system and commitment to innovation make it a preferred choice for comprehensive SaaS security.

Synack Premier Security Testing Platform – Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management Solution

The modern security landscape is increasingly complex, with rapid software development, mainstream AI adoption, and sophisticated attackers outpacing traditional defenses. Traditional penetration testing, once the standard, now struggles to keep up with the dynamic digital environment due to its limited expertise, scalability, and the burdensome reporting it generates for already overextended security teams. With the growing need for continuous coverage and actionable insights, Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) has emerged as a crucial solution.

Synack’s PTaaS stands out by combining the unmatched skill of the Synack Red Team (SRT) with comprehensive data, delivering continuous penetration testing across expanding attack surfaces, including mobile, web applications, APIs, and cloud infrastructure. Synack’s platform provides ongoing vulnerability management, pinpointing root causes for effective remediation and prevention. As cybersecurity grows more complex, Synack offers resilience and peace of mind, trusted by U.S. federal agencies and Global 2000 companies alike.

Synack’s platform allows customers to scale testing efficiently, using a credit-based model that offers flexibility without hidden costs. Additionally, Synack’s new Attack Surface Discovery integrates asset discovery with PTaaS, giving customers a complete view of their risk exposure. This innovative approach, combined with continuous updates and expert support, positions Synack as a leader in modern cybersecurity testing.

