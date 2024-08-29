2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management Solution

F5’s Distributed Cloud Web App Scanning is a cutting-edge solution tailored for large enterprises, offering comprehensive automated reconnaissance and testing for web applications and APIs. Essential for sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and e-commerce, it surpasses traditional penetration testing by providing advanced external attack surface management and dynamic app security testing. This solution is vital in today’s environment where frequent changes in applications, APIs, and the threat landscape demand continuous monitoring.

By automating security assessments, Web App Scanning identifies vulnerabilities, including those related to OWASP’s Top 10 issues like broken access control. It empowers organizations to fortify their applications against emerging threats, ensuring compliance and security. The solution dynamically scans external attack surfaces, uncovering exposed assets, and offers automated penetration testing with detailed remediation guidance. Leveraging cloud scalability, it can run thousands of tests simultaneously, addressing over 2,000 CVEs and providing a comprehensive view of vulnerabilities.

F5’s acquisition of Heyhack technology enhances its Distributed Cloud Services by integrating advanced reconnaissance and penetration capabilities, now operational in leading enterprises. With close to 1,000 customers, Web App Scanning will soon become a standard entitlement, offering easy deployment, volume discounts, and seamless remediation through F5’s WAAP solutions. This robust offering, coupled with F5’s exceptional customer support, ensures superior protection for web apps and APIs.