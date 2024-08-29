Security Strategy, Plan, Budget

2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Customer Service

Share

Support as well as product service are critical components of any security contract. Companies recognized in this category offer stellar support and service: staff that fulfills or exceeds contractual obligations to ensure that organizations and their businesses are protected against threats launched by today’s savvy cybercriminals.

Click here to see our full list of 2024 SC Award finalists.

The Top 5 | Best Customer Service

2024 Best Customer Service
Action1 Platform – Best Customer Service

The Action1 Platform offers extensive documentation on its platform, including licensing, system requirements, and troubleshooting. However, as the top-rated patch management solution by G2, Action1 ensures an intuitive installation process that runs in just a few clicks, without the need for detailed instructions. The Action1 Deployer automatically detects network endpoints, deploys agents, and keeps them updated. James Legge, Sr. System Administrator at Memorial Hospital, praised its seamless installation, noting that he initiated the process in the afternoon and found everything up and running by the next morning, with no manual intervention required.

Action1 regularly reviews and updates its documentation to ensure clarity and alignment with the latest product developments. As a customer-focused company, Action1 also adapts its documentation based on user feedback. The comprehensive materials cover all key aspects of the platform, including installation, endpoint discovery, troubleshooting, API documentation, security, certifications, and key features like vulnerability and patch management.

2024 Best Customer Service
Checkmarx One – Best Customer Service

Checkmarx aims to offer its customers the necessary resources for successful product implementation and management. The company offers comprehensive documentation, including:

  • Installation Documentation: Detailed guides and a dedicated support portal for smooth solution installation.
  • Online Manuals: In-depth manuals and video tutorials on our website, covering all aspects of our products, with a focus on practical use cases and step-by-step instructions.
  • Supplemental Documentation: Planning guides and best practices training to help customers seamlessly integrate our solutions into their Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and achieve quick results.

Our product/service documentations are developed with a focus on practicality, usability, and clarity. Checkmarx aims to ensure that all forms of documentation support and enhance the customer experience with advice that is understandable and effective. To achieve this, we employ structured formats, guiding users through each step of implementing and managing the products. Documentation addresses the real-world scenarios and challenges our customers face, providing them with the knowledge and tools needed for the successful deployment and use of our solutions. Checkmarx encourages feedback from its user community, and conduct ongoing evaluations of the documentation’s effectiveness to ensure a continuous improvement process. This feedback gets used as part of the company’s continuous improvement efforts within the global support team. Checkmarx is committed to making its documentation as user-friendly and helpful as possible, ensuring that customers have access to the best possible resources to secure their applications and infrastructure effectively.

2024 Best Customer Service
Digital Hands Best – Best Customer Service

Digital Hands supports customers throughout onboarding and implementation with comprehensive documentation, including installation guides and user manuals. Clients receive unlimited access to a dedicated Customer Success Manager, Technical Project Manager, and a specialized engineering team. We provide a welcome kit with a service overview and step-by-step installation guides. During onboarding, we collaborate with clients to create an Operational Readiness document, outlining team responsibilities, resource utilization, the escalation matrix, and service details. Our goal is to ensure customers have all the information and resources needed for a swift and successful implementation with Digital Hands.

Our onboarding and implementation documentation is clear, concise, and user-friendly, featuring step-by-step guides with visuals, charts, videos, and troubleshooting tips. Clients can easily access support through their preferred communication method. We enhance vendor-specific onboarding documents with expert insights for best-practice guidance and regularly update materials based on customer feedback. By actively seeking input through ongoing and post-onboarding surveys, we ensure our resources remain current and effective. This agile approach enables clients to confidently implement and manage our services with ease.

2024 Best Customer Service
KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training – Best Customer Service

KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive Knowledge Base to help customers effectively implement and manage awareness training. This centralized resource includes tutorial videos, quick start guides, and detailed product manuals tailored for admins, learners, partners, and MSPs/resellers. Written in plain language, the documentation is easy to follow, with supplementary guides for advanced topics like software integrations. The Knowledge Base has been intuitively organized, making relevant information easily accessible, and serves as a hub for product updates and announcements. Continuously updated, it reflects KnowBe4’s commitment to exceptional customer service and supporting clients’ success.

KnowBe4’s documentation has been designed to be easy-to-understand and effective. More importantly, if the customer ever has a question, KnowBe4’s customer service team is readily available to offer personalized assistance. A network security analyst at a large enterprise provided this 5-star review on TrustRadius: “KnowBe4 has a lot of good documentation, just make sure to read through it. If you have issues, don’t hesitate to open a ticket with their support. They are helpful and will get back to you pretty quickly.” A director in IT for another company adds: “The onboarding support to get up and running with the product was fabulous. We had users imported and enrolled in a couple of hours. Support has been with us every step of the way from initial baseline test, to setting up training campaigns, and ongoing steps. They are attentive to helping the customer get all they can out of the product.”

2024 Best Customer Service
NinjaOne – Best Customer Service

NinjaOne offers comprehensive installation documentation, online manuals, and user-oriented guides to support customers in implementing and managing the NinjaOne platform. These resources are available in multiple languages, catering to thousands of organizations across more than 120 countries, ensuring accessibility and ease of use.

At NinjaOne, customer success drives our commitment to keeping documentation updated, simple, and effective across various formats. We actively seek feedback from customers and prospects to enhance our resources. The support team collaborates with sales engineers, account managers, and executives to create and update educational videos, how-to guides, and FAQs based on customer needs. NinjaOne also offers customized videos tailored to specific company requirements, ensuring that our resources evolve alongside customer requests and remain relevant to their business.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.