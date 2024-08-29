2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Customer Service

KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive Knowledge Base to help customers effectively implement and manage awareness training. This centralized resource includes tutorial videos, quick start guides, and detailed product manuals tailored for admins, learners, partners, and MSPs/resellers. Written in plain language, the documentation is easy to follow, with supplementary guides for advanced topics like software integrations. The Knowledge Base has been intuitively organized, making relevant information easily accessible, and serves as a hub for product updates and announcements. Continuously updated, it reflects KnowBe4’s commitment to exceptional customer service and supporting clients’ success.

KnowBe4’s documentation has been designed to be easy-to-understand and effective. More importantly, if the customer ever has a question, KnowBe4’s customer service team is readily available to offer personalized assistance. A network security analyst at a large enterprise provided this 5-star review on TrustRadius: “KnowBe4 has a lot of good documentation, just make sure to read through it. If you have issues, don’t hesitate to open a ticket with their support. They are helpful and will get back to you pretty quickly.” A director in IT for another company adds: “The onboarding support to get up and running with the product was fabulous. We had users imported and enrolled in a couple of hours. Support has been with us every step of the way from initial baseline test, to setting up training campaigns, and ongoing steps. They are attentive to helping the customer get all they can out of the product.”