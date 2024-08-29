2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Customer Service

The Action1 Platform offers extensive documentation on its platform, including licensing, system requirements, and troubleshooting. However, as the top-rated patch management solution by G2, Action1 ensures an intuitive installation process that runs in just a few clicks, without the need for detailed instructions. The Action1 Deployer automatically detects network endpoints, deploys agents, and keeps them updated. James Legge, Sr. System Administrator at Memorial Hospital, praised its seamless installation, noting that he initiated the process in the afternoon and found everything up and running by the next morning, with no manual intervention required.
Action1 regularly reviews and updates its documentation to ensure clarity and alignment with the latest product developments. As a customer-focused company, Action1 also adapts its documentation based on user feedback. The comprehensive materials cover all key aspects of the platform, including installation, endpoint discovery, troubleshooting, API documentation, security, certifications, and key features like vulnerability and patch management.