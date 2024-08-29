Data Security

2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Data Security Solution  

As first stated by The Economist, data has become world's most valuable resource, not oil. That also means that data for many organizations present the greatest potential risk. Products in this category focus first and foremost on the protection of data from unauthorized access and data corruption throughout its lifecycle. They may include data encryption, data discovery and classification, and data loss prevention.

The Top 5 | Best Data Security Solution

Data Security Cloud – Best Data Security Solution

Druva Data Security Cloud is the first 100% SaaS platform designed to address the data security and protection needs of enterprises. As cyber threats and data breaches become increasingly prevalent, Druva helps businesses safeguard their data, respond quickly to incidents, and ensure reliable recovery. With autonomous data protection, cyber response and recovery, and eDiscovery capabilities, Druva secures data in a digital-first world, even as AI advances heighten the risks of data loss and data leakage.

Druva’s platform complements traditional security tools by providing the insights necessary for effective cyber response. It secures and monitors backups as a tier-1 application, ensuring clean data recovery through features like Curated Recovery and Sandbox Recovery. Druva’s Threat Hunting and Sensitive Data Governance further enhance incident response, helping organizations assess the impact of data events and meet compliance requirements.

Trusted by over 6,000 customers, including 65 Fortune 500 companies, Druva is known for its innovation, ease of use, and world-class customer support. Its SaaS model offers transparent, consumption-based pricing, reducing total cost of ownership by up to 40%. With continuous updates and advanced features, Druva leads the market in data security, providing customers with the tools they need to defend their data in the AI era.

Forcepoint ONE Data Security – Best Data Security Solution

Forcepoint ONE Data Security is a fully cloud-native data loss prevention (DLP) solution designed for modern, distributed enterprises. As a key component of Forcepoint’s Data-first SASE architecture, it provides unified data security across all critical channels, including cloud applications, web, email, and endpoints. This solution helps organizations protect sensitive information, prevent data breaches, and ensure compliance with global privacy regulations, offering simplified and industry-leading cybersecurity regardless of where data resides.

Forcepoint ONE Data Security stands out with its rapid deployment, fast policy management, and near real-time DLP incident alerts, all managed from a cloud-based platform. With policy coverage for over 150 regions worldwide, it enhances productivity by increasing visibility and control while minimizing false positives and negatives that plague legacy solutions. Integrated with Forcepoint Risk-Adaptive Protection, it delivers real-time user risk insights and automates policy actions, simplifying security for both practitioners and end-users.

As data security becomes a top priority in 2024 and beyond, Forcepoint’s Data-first strategy focuses on cloud-delivered security and connectivity. This approach enables enterprises to scale data protection effortlessly while ensuring compliance, reducing risk, and achieving significant cost savings, all within a single, streamlined platform.

Nightfall Data Security Platform – Best Data Security Solution

Nightfall AI is the first GenAI-powered data security solution that safeguards data across SaaS platforms, GenAI stacks, email, and endpoints. It provides human-centric workflows for data loss prevention, exfiltration prevention, and data security posture management, enabling real-time protection across all data planes. As data breaches surge  rising by 20% in 2023 and costing an average of $4.45M per breach — traditional security solutions struggle to keep pace. These legacy systems, often complex and prone to false positives, are ill-suited for modern enterprises where data flows through hundreds of distributed SaaS applications daily.

Nightfall addresses these challenges with unparalleled detection accuracy, automated responses, and significant operational time savings. Its AI-powered detection engine, built on over 100 million parameters, identifies sensitive data with up to 85% greater accuracy than traditional methods. Natural Language Processing and other advanced techniques reduce false positives, allowing security teams to respond swiftly to high-priority alerts and maintain continuous compliance with standards like HIPAA and PCI-DSS.

Trusted by global brands and innovative startups, Nightfall delivers comprehensive data security while reducing operational costs. Its AI-native platform installs in minutes, continuously enhances its capabilities, and involves employees directly in remediation, enabling businesses to scale security efforts effectively. With Nightfall, companies can confidently navigate the complexities of the modern digital landscape.

Proofpoint Information Protection – Best Data Security Solution

Proofpoint’s recent report highlights that 85% of surveyed organizations experienced data loss in the past year, with over 70% attributing this to “careless users.” Proofpoint’s human-centric, adaptive approach to Data Loss Prevention (DLP) addresses this issue by focusing on user intent and behavior, ensuring that risks are mitigated before they result in data breaches. As the only vendor combining telemetry of content, user behavior, and threats across critical channels — email, cloud services, endpoints, and web — Proofpoint provides comprehensive protection through a scalable, cloud-native platform.

Proofpoint’s DLP solution stands out by detecting and preventing data loss with precise content identification, deep visibility into user actions, and flexible controls. The platform’s unified console offers powerful analytics and intuitive workflows, accelerating incident resolution while AI-powered classifiers extend protection to business-critical information. This robust solution deploys quickly, scales automatically, and is easy to maintain, making it ideal for organizations facing today’s complex cybersecurity challenges.

Recognized as a leader in the February 2024 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of The Customer’: Data Loss Prevention, Proofpoint is trusted by over 46 million users worldwide, including 50% of Fortune 100 companies. With continuous innovation and a strong focus on customer support, Proofpoint remains a top choice for organizations seeking advanced, reliable, and scalable data protection solutions.

Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio – Best Data Security Solution

Skyhigh Security Service Edge (SSE) addresses the complex data security challenges of today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, characterized by distributed workforces and diverse data environments. As companies grapple with securing data across web, cloud, private applications, emails, and endpoints, Skyhigh SSE provides a robust, cloud-native platform that simplifies these challenges. The portfolio converges key security solutions, including Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), into a single, user-friendly console, ensuring comprehensive protection across all data channels.

Skyhigh SSE empowers organizations to securely access, share, and store data without compromising productivity. The platform offers critical visibility into cloud activity, customizable controls, and advanced protection for AI usage, meeting the increasing demand for secure AI integrations within enterprises. Customers benefit from reduced security costs, simplified vendor management, and enhanced compliance, all while protecting against emerging cyber threats.

With over 3,000 customers, including major global banks and Fortune 500 companies, Skyhigh Security is a trusted partner in the fight against cybercrime. The platform’s ease of use, coupled with 24/7/365 customer support and the comprehensive Altitude Partner Program, ensures that organizations can strengthen their security posture without added complexity, making Skyhigh SSE a leading choice for data security solutions.

