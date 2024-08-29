2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Data Security Solution  

Druva Data Security Cloud is the first 100% SaaS platform designed to address the data security and protection needs of enterprises. As cyber threats and data breaches become increasingly prevalent, Druva helps businesses safeguard their data, respond quickly to incidents, and ensure reliable recovery. With autonomous data protection, cyber response and recovery, and eDiscovery capabilities, Druva secures data in a digital-first world, even as AI advances heighten the risks of data loss and data leakage.

Druva’s platform complements traditional security tools by providing the insights necessary for effective cyber response. It secures and monitors backups as a tier-1 application, ensuring clean data recovery through features like Curated Recovery and Sandbox Recovery. Druva’s Threat Hunting and Sensitive Data Governance further enhance incident response, helping organizations assess the impact of data events and meet compliance requirements.

Trusted by over 6,000 customers, including 65 Fortune 500 companies, Druva is known for its innovation, ease of use, and world-class customer support. Its SaaS model offers transparent, consumption-based pricing, reducing total cost of ownership by up to 40%. With continuous updates and advanced features, Druva leads the market in data security, providing customers with the tools they need to defend their data in the AI era.