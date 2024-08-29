2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Data Security Solution  

Skyhigh Security Service Edge (SSE) addresses the complex data security challenges of today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, characterized by distributed workforces and diverse data environments. As companies grapple with securing data across web, cloud, private applications, emails, and endpoints, Skyhigh SSE provides a robust, cloud-native platform that simplifies these challenges. The portfolio converges key security solutions, including Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), into a single, user-friendly console, ensuring comprehensive protection across all data channels.
Skyhigh SSE empowers organizations to securely access, share, and store data without compromising productivity. The platform offers critical visibility into cloud activity, customizable controls, and advanced protection for AI usage, meeting the increasing demand for secure AI integrations within enterprises. Customers benefit from reduced security costs, simplified vendor management, and enhanced compliance, all while protecting against emerging cyber threats.
With over 3,000 customers, including major global banks and Fortune 500 companies, Skyhigh Security is a trusted partner in the fight against cybercrime. The platform’s ease of use, coupled with 24/7/365 customer support and the comprehensive Altitude Partner Program, ensures that organizations can strengthen their security posture without added complexity, making Skyhigh SSE a leading choice for data security solutions.