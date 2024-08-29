2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Enterprise Security Solution

Abnormal Security, designed for enterprise-level organizations with more than 3,000 employees, is available across North America, Europe, and Australia. The platform has seen rapid growth, doubling its global customer base last year and now protecting over 2,000 clients, including 17% of the Fortune 500, such as Maersk, Xerox, and Mattel. With a 99% customer recommendation rate on Gartner Peer Insights, Abnormals strong demand has driven its expansion into Northern Europe, with further plans across EMEA and APAC. In just four years, Abnormal reached $100 million in ARR, making it the second-fastest growing cyber company after Wiz.

Abnormal operates on a SaaS model with volume-based pricing. Customers begin with Inbound Email Security and can add features like Account Takeover Protection, AI Security Mailbox, and more. Abnormal integrates via API with cloud email platforms in minutes, requiring no configuration or policy updates, offering a significant cost advantage over traditional secure email gateways (SEGs), which are network-based and need constant manual updates. Abnormals superior protection and lower overhead lead over two-thirds of customers to replace their SEG, reducing costs.