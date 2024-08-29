Security Strategy, Plan, Budget

2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Enterprise Security Solution

These tools and services from all product sectors have been specifically designed to meet the requirements of large enterprises, whether its scale, managing hybrid environments, or meeting compliance requirements. The products listed here have been a leading solution in their markets for the last two years, having helped strengthen the IT security industry’s continued evolution.

The Top 5 | Best Enterprise Security Solution

2024 Best Enterprise Security Solution
Abnormal Human Behavior AI Platform – Best Enterprise Security Solution

Abnormal Security, designed for enterprise-level organizations with more than 3,000 employees, is available across North America, Europe, and Australia. The platform has seen rapid growth, doubling its global customer base last year and now protecting over 2,000 clients, including 17% of the Fortune 500, such as Maersk, Xerox, and Mattel. With a 99% customer recommendation rate on Gartner Peer Insights, Abnormals strong demand has driven its expansion into Northern Europe, with further plans across EMEA and APAC. In just four years, Abnormal reached $100 million in ARR, making it the second-fastest growing cyber company after Wiz.

Abnormal operates on a SaaS model with volume-based pricing. Customers begin with Inbound Email Security and can add features like Account Takeover Protection, AI Security Mailbox, and more. Abnormal integrates via API with cloud email platforms in minutes, requiring no configuration or policy updates, offering a significant cost advantage over traditional secure email gateways (SEGs), which are network-based and need constant manual updates. Abnormals superior protection and lower overhead lead over two-thirds of customers to replace their SEG, reducing costs.

2024 Best Enterprise Security Solution
AlgoSec Application-Centric Platform – Best Enterprise Security Solution

AlgoSec’s application-centric products have seen a 32% growth over the past year. AlgoSec’s application-centric platform, available as both SaaS and on-premise, is priced based on the number of network security devices and business applications in the environment. While it includes an on-premise component, the solution is primarily offered through a subscription model.

AlgoSec has a robust research and development team constantly working toward strengthening their application-centric security products and developing new capabilities that are needed in the marketplace, especially as network security needs continue to evolve. On customer review sites, such as G2, Gartner Peer Insights, and Peerspot. AlgoSec boasts a trove of positive reviews –  citing that the technology allows management from a single console and ease of creating compliance reports.

2024 Best Enterprise Security Solution
CrowdStrike Falcon Platform – Best Enterprise Security Solution

The AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform is trusted by thousands of customers to replace ineffective legacy tools, multiple agents, and fragmented platforms. CrowdStrike’s single-platform, single-agent approach is favored for endpoint security, cloud security, data and identity protection, and next-gen SIEM. The Falcon platform saw a 26% increase in subscription customers, growing from 23,019 in January 2023 to 29,000 in January 2024. Additionally, deals with eight or more modules more than doubled year-over-year, reflecting CrowdStrike’s success in stopping breaches and simplifying security for customers.

Customers achieve significant cost savings by consolidating point products into the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. According to an IDC white paper, organizations switching to Falcon benefit from:

  • Stopping Breaches: Identifying 96% more potential threats in half the time.
  • Saving Time: Security teams become twice as effective, with 66% faster investigations.
  • Saving Money: Achieving a $6 return for every $1 invested, with a five-month payback period.
2024 Best Enterprise Security Solution
Singularity Platform – Best Enterprise Security Solution

SentinelOne’s customer base includes leading enterprises including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments. Customers with ARR of $100,000 or more grew 30% to 1,133 as of January 31, 2024. As the demand for SentinelOne’s leading AI-powered cybersecurity has never been greater, customers include global industry leaders like Aston Martin, Samsung, servicenow, Hitachi, lyft, Sysco, and EA.

The SentinelOne TCO calculator estimates the annual value of deploying Singularity XDR at $5.3M, with benefits including a 57% improvement in business continuity, 31% organizational efficiency gains, 11% staff productivity improvement, and 1% risk management improvement. Forrester’s Total Economic Impact (TEI) study found that a composite customer could achieve a three-year ROI of 353%, save $3M by consolidating legacy systems with a single agent solution, and reduce time spent resolving endpoint issues, resulting in $1.2M in savings.

2024 Best Enterprise Security Solution
Tanium Converged Endpoint Management (XEM) – Best Enterprise Security Solution

Tanium protects more than 32 million critical endpoints by integrating IT, Risk, Compliance, and Security workflows into its Tanium Converged Endpoint Management (XEM) platform. Trusted by 40% of the Fortune 100, all six branches of the US Military, top financial institutions, retailers, and brands like Barclays and Honeywell, Tanium ensures robust cyber defense. The company’s Tanium Cloud business is rapidly growing, with 50% annual recurring revenue growth. In 2023, Tanium secured nearly 1,300 customers globally, achieving $700M in annual recurring revenue.

Tanium XEM is licensed-based, allowing organizations to adopt the solution incrementally and reduce total cost of ownership. A Forrester study found that a company with 40,000 employees and 48,000 endpoints could achieve benefits of over $18M in three years versus $5.5M in costs, yielding a 228% ROI and a payback period of under six months. Tanium routinely delivers positive ROI, as seen with VITAS Healthcare, which reduced patching cycles from 30 days to less than two weeks. Another healthcare CISO reported that Tanium contributed to a 4%-6% reduction in their cyber insurance premium.

