2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Identity Management Solution

As a core pillar of zero-trust, identity security protects all types of identities across the enterprise human or machine to detect and prevent breaches. Products in this category address the identity management lifecycle in an enterprise environment, including password management, user provisioning, and enterprise-access management.

The Top 5 | Best Identity Management Solution

2024 Best Identity Management Solution
Aembit Workload IAM Platform – Best Identity Management Solution

Aembit is recognized as a leading provider of Workload Identity and Access Management (WIAM), securing access between workloads and non-human identities across various environments, including cloud, SaaS, and data centers. Their platform automates the entire workload-to-workload access workflow, enhancing security by eliminating static credentials and enabling zero trust conditional access. Aembit’s solution scales to thousands of workloads, supports various environments, and offers a free tier with self-service deployment.

The company has gained significant traction, with customers ranging from new entrants to Fortune 500 companies across sectors such as financial services, retail, technology, healthcare, and government. Aembit’s platform has been recognized as a finalist in the Trust Awards for Best Identity Management Solution at the SC Awards, highlighting its innovative approach to cybersecurity.

Aembit focuses on personalized customer engagement, offering architectural planning, proof of concept, deployment support, and ongoing customer success resources. Their platform provides value by automating DevSecOps tasks, offloading authentication burdens from developers, and simplifying compliance and audit processes, typically delivering a payback period of three to six months. Regular software updates and a robust roadmap ensure that Aembit continues to meet evolving customer needs while shaping the future of the WIAM market.

2024 Best Identity Management Solution
Entitle – Best Identity Management Solution

Entitle has been recognized as a finalist in the Trust Awards for Best Identity Management Solution at the SC Awards, highlighting its innovative approach to addressing critical cybersecurity challenges. The company’s product excels in managing excessive permissions, a growing issue as organizations increasingly adopt distributed, cloud-based applications. Entitle’s solution stands out by offering agility and integration that traditional Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) and Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions lack, making it highly suitable for modern, cloud-centric environments.

Entitle’s market success is evidenced by its rapid customer growth, including the addition of major clients like Starburst and Dock Financial. This growth is mirrored by a threefold increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) from Q4 2023 to Q1 2024. The company also boasts exceptional customer service, with personalized support and a high satisfaction rating of 4.8 out of 5 on G2.

Entitle’s services are designed to be both cost-effective and quickly deployable, with implementations typically completed within weeks. The company is preparing for a Series A funding round to expand its capabilities, particularly in cloud-specific PAM and IGA use cases, as well as in AI-driven risk analytics. Entitle’s strong customer retention and expansion metrics further demonstrate its reliability and effectiveness.

2024 Best Identity Management Solution
Identity Cloud – Best Identity Management Solution

Saviynt has firmly established itself as a leader in identity management and cybersecurity, with its innovative Identity Cloud platform earning it a finalist spot in the prestigious SC Awards’ Trust Awards category for Best Identity Management Solution. This recognition underscores Saviynt’s commitment to advancing cybersecurity through cutting-edge technology and solutions that safeguard digital assets. The Identity Cloud, the industry’s first converged identity solution purpose-built for the cloud, addresses the complex security needs of modern enterprises by automating and intelligently managing critical identity components such as PAM, IGA, and third-party access.

Protecting over 60 million identities across a diverse range of industries, Saviynt offers unparalleled visibility, control, and risk reduction through a unified platform that integrates AI and machine learning. In 2023, Saviynt achieved record revenues exceeding $150 million, marking its fifth consecutive year on the INC 5000 list. The company is committed to delivering a world-class customer experience, supported by a global team available 24/7. With a focus on rapid time to value, customers have reported significant savings and efficiency gains after switching from legacy systems.

Saviynt’s leadership in the industry is validated not only by its recognition in the SC Awards but also by its status as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for three consecutive years. These accolades highlight Saviynt’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in cybersecurity, cementing its role as a pioneer in delivering essential security technologies.

2024 Best Identity Management Solution
The Ping Identity Platform – Best Identity Management Solution

Ping Identity has been recognized as a finalist in the Trust Awards for Best Identity Management Solution by the SC Awards, further cementing its position as a leader in the cybersecurity industry. This recognition highlights the excellence of The Ping Identity Platform, particularly its ability to address critical cybersecurity challenges faced by modern enterprises. As cyber threats continue to evolve, Ping Identity plays a crucial role in securing operations and data for companies worldwide.

The Ping Identity Platform is designed to balance enhanced security with seamless digital experiences, integrating identity governance, administration, and access management, all powered by artificial intelligence. It provides solutions like PingOne for Customers Passwordless, PingOne Neo for decentralized identity management, and PingOne Protect for fraud prevention, managing over 3 billion identities globally. Serving numerous Fortune 100 companies across various industries, Ping Identity offers a comprehensive, scalable, and flexible platform that enhances efficiency, reduces costs, and improves customer experience.

The finalist status in the SC Awards is a testament to Ping Identity’s commitment to innovation and excellence in cybersecurity. This acknowledgment underscores their leadership in delivering essential security technologies and advancing cybersecurity practices through innovative solutions. The recent merger with ForgeRock further strengthens Ping’s capabilities, ensuring that they remain at the forefront of the industry in providing cutting-edge identity management solutions.

2024 Best Identity Management Solution
Xage Fabric Platform – Best Identity Management Solution

Xage Security has been recognized as a finalist in the SC Awards Trust Awards category for Best Identity Management Solution, highlighting its innovative Xage Fabric Platform. The platform is designed to protect critical infrastructure by providing robust, real-time defenses against cyber threats. It operates as a decentralized cybersecurity mesh, assigning identities to users, machines, and data, while enforcing dynamic security policies without requiring network changes. This approach offers comprehensive zero-trust access and protection across various environments, including OT, IIoT, IT, and cloud.

Xage’s platform is notable for its ease of deployment, high resilience, and ability to cover 90% of the MITRE ATT&CK framework. Its customer base has grown significantly, with a 250% increase in deployments and 400% revenue growth in 2023. The U.S. Space Force and other major organizations have adopted Xage’s solutions. Xage’s commitment to customer service, regular updates, and a subscription-based pricing model further enhance its appeal, making it a leader in the cybersecurity field. The recognition from the SC Awards underscores Xage’s ongoing contributions to advancing digital security through innovative solutions.

