2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Insider Threat Solution

Illumio’s Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) Platform has been recognized as a finalist for the Trust Awards in the Best Insider Threat Solution category. The platform has been acknowledged for its robust security capabilities, particularly in hybrid environments where insider threats, which cause 60% of data breaches according to ID Watchdog, are a major concern. Illumio ZTS effectively addresses unauthorized access, loose endpoints, and ransomware by implementing Zero Trust principles. It is unique in its ability to gauge risk levels, set policies, and stop insider threats from spreading, even when user identity is compromised.

Illumio’s ZTS is particularly crucial given the increasing complexity of IT environments and the expanding attack surfaces due to the adoption of cloud-first, hybrid landscapes. The platform enables organizations to maintain granular control and real-time visibility across their entire estate, from one console. Illumio also boasts strong customer satisfaction and retention rates, supported by its success in large-scale microsegmentation deployments and ongoing product innovation. The platform’s ability to proactively prevent lateral movement of threats, alongside its scalable and efficient implementation, positions it as a leader in Zero Trust security solutions.