2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Insider Threat Solution

Modern insider threats in organizations and businesses range from intentional malicious acts, unintentional errors, or negligence. Products named for this category include ones that help cybersecurity teams reduce the impact of credential sharing, accidental data exposure, risky shadow IT, social engineering, and network and lateral network access control.

The Top 5 | Best Insider Threat Solution

2024 Best Insider Threat Solution
Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation Platform – Best Insider Threat Solution

Illumio’s Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) Platform has been recognized as a finalist for the Trust Awards in the Best Insider Threat Solution category. The platform has been acknowledged for its robust security capabilities, particularly in hybrid environments where insider threats, which cause 60% of data breaches according to ID Watchdog, are a major concern. Illumio ZTS effectively addresses unauthorized access, loose endpoints, and ransomware by implementing Zero Trust principles. It is unique in its ability to gauge risk levels, set policies, and stop insider threats from spreading, even when user identity is compromised.

Illumio’s ZTS is particularly crucial given the increasing complexity of IT environments and the expanding attack surfaces due to the adoption of cloud-first, hybrid landscapes. The platform enables organizations to maintain granular control and real-time visibility across their entire estate, from one console. Illumio also boasts strong customer satisfaction and retention rates, supported by its success in large-scale microsegmentation deployments and ongoing product innovation. The platform’s ability to proactively prevent lateral movement of threats, alongside its scalable and efficient implementation, positions it as a leader in Zero Trust security solutions.

2024 Best Insider Threat Solution
Everfox’s Insider Risk Platform- Finalists for Best Insider Threat Solution

Everfox’s Insider Risk Solutions has been named a finalist for the Trust Awards in the Best Insider Threat Solution category. Formerly known as Forcepoint Federal, Everfox is recognized for its dedication to protecting global governments and highly regulated enterprises through high-assurance cybersecurity and insider risk solutions. The platform is designed to address a wide range of risk challenges, including stolen credentials, PII spillage, insider trading, sabotage, corporate espionage, and unintentional insider mistakes. It provides critical visibility and actionable insights into user behaviors as they interact with sensitive data, helping organizations mitigate risks associated with malicious intent and wrongful accusations.

The Everfox Insider Risk Platform is highly scalable, adaptable to varying enterprise sizes, and has been deployed across numerous sectors, including government, critical infrastructure, retail, and healthcare. The platform’s architecture allows it to scale from small networks to large enterprise environments spanning multiple security domains, ensuring that it meets the needs of both small and large organizations.

With over 25 years of experience, Everfox is known for its commitment to innovation, customer-driven development, and high customer satisfaction. The platform’s advanced tools and dashboards provide actionable intelligence, streamlining the investigation and adjudication process and significantly reducing the mean time to investigate.

2024 Best Insider Threat Solution
Nightfall Data Security Platform – Best Insider Threat Solution

Nightfall AI has been named a finalist for the Best Insider Threat Solution within the Trust Awards at the SC Awards. As insider risks — whether accidental or malicious — remain a top concern for enterprises, Nightfall AI provides a powerful solution to this growing challenge. Leveraging its GenAI-powered data security platform, Nightfall AI offers real-time monitoring of data movement across SaaS applications, Generative AI (GenAI) apps, emails, and endpoints. It is designed to detect and respond to insider risks effectively, reducing unnecessary alerts by allowing security teams to tailor policies based on unique risk tolerance and compliance needs.

Nightfall AI stands out with its ability to streamline investigation and remediation processes, offering comprehensive insights into data movement, user behavior, and high-risk activities. Trusted by global brands and startups alike, Nightfall has gained significant traction, particularly in highly regulated industries such as financial services and healthcare.

The platform’s AI-native approach ensures precision, reducing operational costs while enhancing security posture. It also empowers employees to participate in remediation efforts, making it easier for businesses to manage insider risks. With its continuous enhancements and recent introduction of the Firewall for AI, Nightfall AI is set to redefine data security, offering unprecedented accuracy, automation, and time savings for security teams.

2024 Best Insider Threat Solution
Proofpoint Insider Threat Management – Best Insider Threat Solution

Proofpoint Insider Threat Management (ITM) is a leading solution designed to address insider threats such as data exfiltration, espionage, and system sabotage caused by employees, contractors, and suppliers. Recognized as a finalist in the Trust Awards for Best Insider Threat Solution, Proofpoint’s ITM has proven its effectiveness in mitigating insider threats. According to Proofpoint’s 2024 Data Loss Landscape report, 85% of organizations experienced data loss in the past year, with 71% attributing it to careless users. Proofpoint ITM offers robust capabilities, including visibility into user behavior, real-time detection of risky actions, prevention of data loss across various channels, and accelerated incident response. The solution is part of Proofpoint’s Information Protection Platform, which serves over 46 million users worldwide, including 50% of Fortune 100 companies.

Proofpoint ITM’s cloud-native platform and lightweight endpoint agent make deployment straightforward. It provides unified incident management across email, cloud services, web, and endpoint, supported by AI-generated data detectors. Proofpoint invests heavily in R&D, ensuring that their solution evolves with the threat landscape. Recognized by Gartner® for Insider Risk Management Solutions for three consecutive years, Proofpoint ITM integrates with various cybersecurity tools, providing a comprehensive and scalable solution for insider threat management.

This tool is trusted by major global brands and supported by an extensive customer support network, reflecting high customer satisfaction and effectiveness in protecting against insider threats.

2024 Best Insider Threat Solution
Zero Networks Segment – Best Insider Threat Solution

Zero Networks’ Segment solution has been named a finalist for the Trust Awards in the Best Insider Threat Solution category. This recognition comes as ransomware attacks continue to rise, and network segmentation is increasingly viewed as a critical measure to stop lateral movement and comply with Zero Trust principles. Unlike traditional microsegmentation solutions that are often complex, costly, and slow to implement, Zero Networks Segment offers an innovative approach with automated, accurate rule creation, an agentless architecture, and patented just-in-time multi-factor authentication (MFA) for privileged connections.

Zero Networks’ Segment platform stands out for its ability to monitor and learn all network connections over 30 days, creating precise firewall rules and policies that permit only legitimate traffic. This solution prevents lateral movement, which is a common technique used by attackers, by enforcing MFA for privileged access requests. The platform’s ease of deployment and maintenance, along with its ability to segment assets across on-premises, cloud, and OT/IoT environments, makes it a robust tool for securing modern, hybrid IT infrastructures.

The company’s impressive five-fold revenue growth in 2023 reflects its rapidly expanding customer base across diverse industries. Zero Networks is committed to continuous product innovation, customer satisfaction, and providing scalable security solutions tailored to evolving enterprise needs.

