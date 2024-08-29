2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Insider Threat Solution

Proofpoint Insider Threat Management (ITM) is a leading solution designed to address insider threats such as data exfiltration, espionage, and system sabotage caused by employees, contractors, and suppliers. Recognized as a finalist in the Trust Awards for Best Insider Threat Solution, Proofpoint’s ITM has proven its effectiveness in mitigating insider threats. According to Proofpoint’s 2024 Data Loss Landscape report, 85% of organizations experienced data loss in the past year, with 71% attributing it to careless users. Proofpoint ITM offers robust capabilities, including visibility into user behavior, real-time detection of risky actions, prevention of data loss across various channels, and accelerated incident response. The solution is part of Proofpoint’s Information Protection Platform, which serves over 46 million users worldwide, including 50% of Fortune 100 companies.
Proofpoint ITM’s cloud-native platform and lightweight endpoint agent make deployment straightforward. It provides unified incident management across email, cloud services, web, and endpoint, supported by AI-generated data detectors. Proofpoint invests heavily in R&D, ensuring that their solution evolves with the threat landscape. Recognized by Gartner® for Insider Risk Management Solutions for three consecutive years, Proofpoint ITM integrates with various cybersecurity tools, providing a comprehensive and scalable solution for insider threat management.
This tool is trusted by major global brands and supported by an extensive customer support network, reflecting high customer satisfaction and effectiveness in protecting against insider threats.