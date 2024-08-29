Security Staff Acquisition & Development

2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best IT Security-Related Training Program

Share

Adversaries know that a company's own workforce can often offer an easy avenue in to a network. That makes end user awareness training programs that help ensure employees are knowledgeable and supportive of the IT security and risk management plans critical.

This category includes companies and organizations that offer end-user awareness training programs for organizations looking to ensure that their employees are knowledgeable and supportive of the IT security and risk management plans. It also includes those training companies or organizations that offer programs for end-user organizations’ IT security professionals to help them better address components of their IT security and risk management plans. This includes secure coding, vulnerability management, incident response/computer forensics, and business continuity/disaster recovery.

Click here to see our full list of 2024 SC Award finalists.

The Top 5 | Best IT Security-Related Training Program

2024 Best IT Security-Related Training Program
AttackIQ Academy – Best IT Security-Related Training Program

AttackIQ Academy was launched to equip security practitioners with practical, actionable skills to counter increasingly sophisticated and automated adversary tactics, including emerging AI threats. Offering a comprehensive suite of free courses at foundational, intermediate, and advanced levels, the Academy covers topics such as operationalizing the MITRE ATT&CK framework, aligning threat intelligence with NIST 800-53, Purple Teaming, securing AI, and advanced Breach and Attack Simulation techniques. Through AttackIQ Academy, practitioners can build a strong knowledge base, helping their organizations shift from reactive defense to a robust, threat-informed security posture.

AttackIQ Academy offers free courses to educate the community on building and implementing a threat-informed defense. Labs are hosted on scalable, cloud-based infrastructure, providing students with realistic, scenario-based exercises to identify threats and vulnerabilities. Participants can earn (ISC)² Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits upon course completion. Since its 2020 launch, the Academy has grown to 60,000 students across 190+ countries. The curriculum is regularly updated, and partners are encouraged to contribute new courses based on their expertise.

2024 Best IT Security-Related Training Program
Cyber Range and Simulation Training Platform – Best IT Security-Related Training Program

Cloud Range’s Cyber Range and Simulation Training Platform reduces cybersecurity exposure and addresses the cyber skills gap through experiential learning. Offering customized, live-fire team simulations aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, IT/OT/IoT/cloud environments, skill labs, assessments, and reporting, it provides hands-on experience in detecting and mitigating cyberattacks. With dozens of immersive, real-world IT and OT attack simulations, plus optional custom scenarios, the platform enhances readiness for future cyber events. Used by enterprise SOC and IR teams across industries, 95% of Cloud Range customers report improved preparedness. The simulations also aid in candidate assessment and onboarding.

Cloud Range stands out with live-fire simulations for entire security teams; the only virtual OT/ICS cyber range, customizable for critical infrastructure sectors; cloud-based, easily customizable cyber ranges; realistic environments with licensed security tools; thousands of simulation options, including red/blue/purple team training, CTF events, and next-gen tabletop exercises; detailed performance metrics for technical and soft skills; and optional live instructors. Regularly updated with the latest threat intelligence, Cloud Range’s platform, mapped to MITRE ATT&CK frameworks, prepares teams for the most complex cyberattacks.

2024 Best IT Security-Related Training Program
Global Cyber Culture Service – Best IT Security-Related Training Program

In today’s digital landscape, securing our people has become crucial. Deloitte’s Global Cyber Culture Service instills data security values and cyber-secure behaviors to protect our brand and client trust. The company’s human-centric cybersecurity curriculum includes phishing drills, targeted micro trainings, immersive teaming games, onboarding courses, annual refreshers, a cyber awareness drama video series, tailored persona trainings, communication campaigns, and a reflective cyber awareness survey. Deloitte enhances cyber judgment across its 457,000 professionals worldwide, keeping them informed of evolving cyber risks and equipping them with the tools to conduct business securely.

Deloitte’s Global Cyber Culture Service orchestrates engaging cyber education and awareness worldwide. The company emphasizes entertainment to make cybersecurity memorable and satisfying. Leading initiatives include:

  • Onboarding/Annual Training: New hires get a dedicated cybersecurity introduction, while existing employees follow a personalized learning journey based on a diagnostic.
  • Interactive Phishing Training: An educational game using real phishing examples to sharpen email security skills.
  • ‘Cyber Civilians’ Miniseries: A 6-episode drama series, winning the 2024 Global Infosec award for cybersecurity training videos.
  • Cyber Personas: Tailored training for 9 high-risk employee groups.
  • Virtual Cyber Escape Rooms: An immersive team-building experience with a 95% approval rating.
2024 Best IT Security-Related Training Program
INE Security Training – Best IT Security-Related Training Program

INE Security offers comprehensive, hands-on cybersecurity training focused on real-world challenges. With over 8,000 hours of video, 5,100 hands-on resources, and 800 courses, INE serves 150,000+ students. The platform offers 3,100 browser-based labs for practical experience in sandboxed environments. INE’s Skill Sonar tool provides advanced analytics for real-time assessment, while Skill Dive helps learners advance their skills. The newly launched CTF Arena offers monthly cybersecurity challenges for continuous learning. INE also hosts interactive live streams featuring instructors and industry experts to discuss current cybersecurity issues.

INE Security stands out in three key ways:

  1. Agile Lab Platform: Our immersive, cloud-based labs quickly adapt to new threats, with real-time scenarios like XZ Backdoor, KeePass, and Log4j.
  2. Continuous Learning Cycle: We keep teams updated on the latest technology and threats through a comprehensive journey — starting with skill assessment (Skill Sonar), training (content library), practice (Skill Dive), and culminating in INE Security Certifications.
  3. Real-Time Skill Assessment: Our tool provides authentic, real-time data for leaders to measure proficiency, identify skill gaps, and create targeted training plans.
2024 Best IT Security-Related Training Program
KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training – Best IT Security-Related Training Program

KnowBe4’s security awareness training and simulated phishing platform educates end users to be more cautious with emails, links, and downloads. Over 65,000 organizations, including those in highly-regulated industries like healthcare, finance, and government, use KnowBe4 to empower their end users as a last line of defense. Dedicated customer success managers assist new customers in quickly setting up the platform and educating their users. KnowBe4 also offers the world’s largest library of security awareness training content, providing customers with the widest variety of educational resources.

KnowBe4 drives innovation through initiatives like Artificial Intelligence Driven Agents (AIDA), which personalizes security awareness training for each user. Recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Security Awareness and Training Solutions, Q1 2022, KnowBe4 received the highest scores in 16 of 30 criteria. Gartner also named KnowBe4 a 2021 Customers’ Choice for security awareness training, with a 4.6/5 rating from 2,550 reviews and a 93% peer recommendation. These accolades highlight KnowBe4’s commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and leadership in the evolving security training market.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.