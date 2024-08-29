2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best IT Security-Related Training Program

Adversaries know that a company's own workforce can often offer an easy avenue in to a network. That makes end user awareness training programs that help ensure employees are knowledgeable and supportive of the IT security and risk management plans critical.

This category includes companies and organizations that offer end-user awareness training programs for organizations looking to ensure that their employees are knowledgeable and supportive of the IT security and risk management plans. It also includes those training companies or organizations that offer programs for end-user organizations’ IT security professionals to help them better address components of their IT security and risk management plans. This includes secure coding, vulnerability management, incident response/computer forensics, and business continuity/disaster recovery.

