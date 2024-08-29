2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Managed Detection and Response Service

CrowdStrike’s Falcon Complete, a leading managed detection and response (MDR) service, was named a finalist in the Trust Awards for Best Managed Detection and Response Service. Addressing a global cybersecurity workforce shortage of 3.4 million professionals, Falcon Complete seamlessly integrates with in-house security teams to reduce costs and cyber risks. By combining the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform with top-tier human expertise, Falcon Complete provides real-time, round-the-clock monitoring, investigation, threat hunting, and full remediation to stop adversaries in their tracks.

Falcon Complete has distinguished itself in the industry, achieving the highest detection coverage in the 2022 MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations for Security Service Providers. Notably, it was the only MDR service to score 99% protection in blind testing. CrowdStrike’s innovative approach, rooted in its market-leading EDR, XDR, and managed threat hunting capabilities, enables Falcon Complete to reduce mean-time-to-respond (MTTR) by 75%, delivering rapid and effective protection across all critical attack vectors, including endpoint, identity, cloud, and email.

CrowdStrike’s Falcon Complete is not just a technology platform; it’s a strategic partner in cybersecurity. The service has been recognized as the top MDR provider for revenue by Gartner for two consecutive years, and 88% of the top 25 vendors by market share have built their security services on CrowdStrike’s platform. Falcon Complete offers a cloud-delivered platform that is continuously updated without downtime, ensuring customers benefit from the latest advancements. In a Forrester Total Economic Impact study, Falcon Complete demonstrated an impressive 403% ROI, adding the capacity equivalent to 11 full-time SOC analysts and significantly reducing the risk of breaches. CrowdStrike’s commitment to innovation and excellence is further validated by its recognition as a ‘Customers’ Choice’ in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report, earning the highest ‘Willingness to Recommend’ rating from customers at 97%.