2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Managed Detection and Response Service

The Top 5 | Best Managed Detection and Response Service

CrowdStrike Falcon Complete – Best Managed Detection and Response Service

CrowdStrike’s Falcon Complete, a leading managed detection and response (MDR) service, was named a finalist in the Trust Awards for Best Managed Detection and Response Service. Addressing a global cybersecurity workforce shortage of 3.4 million professionals, Falcon Complete seamlessly integrates with in-house security teams to reduce costs and cyber risks. By combining the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform with top-tier human expertise, Falcon Complete provides real-time, round-the-clock monitoring, investigation, threat hunting, and full remediation to stop adversaries in their tracks.

Falcon Complete has distinguished itself in the industry, achieving the highest detection coverage in the 2022 MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations for Security Service Providers. Notably, it was the only MDR service to score 99% protection in blind testing. CrowdStrike’s innovative approach, rooted in its market-leading EDR, XDR, and managed threat hunting capabilities, enables Falcon Complete to reduce mean-time-to-respond (MTTR) by 75%, delivering rapid and effective protection across all critical attack vectors, including endpoint, identity, cloud, and email.

CrowdStrike’s Falcon Complete is not just a technology platform; it’s a strategic partner in cybersecurity. The service has been recognized as the top MDR provider for revenue by Gartner for two consecutive years, and 88% of the top 25 vendors by market share have built their security services on CrowdStrike’s platform. Falcon Complete offers a cloud-delivered platform that is continuously updated without downtime, ensuring customers benefit from the latest advancements. In a Forrester Total Economic Impact study, Falcon Complete demonstrated an impressive 403% ROI, adding the capacity equivalent to 11 full-time SOC analysts and significantly reducing the risk of breaches. CrowdStrike’s commitment to innovation and excellence is further validated by its recognition as a ‘Customers’ Choice’ in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report, earning the highest ‘Willingness to Recommend’ rating from customers at 97%.

Difenda MXDR – Best Managed Detection and Response Service

Difenda was named a finalist in the Trust Awards for Best Managed Detection and Response Service, a testament to the effectiveness and innovation of its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, Difenda MXDR. Targeting organizations with lean staffing and limited budgets, Difenda MXDR provides a comprehensive 24/7 security program. It addresses growing threats from various technological and regional sources, enabling organizations to prioritize vulnerabilities more effectively. The service leverages AI and sec-ops automation, allowing organizations to adopt a more reactive stance initially for immediate threat mitigation. Difenda MXDR’s key features include automated onboarding, prioritized threat detection and response, dynamic asset visibility, and customer-driven cyber analytic development. These capabilities reduce manual workloads through automation, enabling teams to focus on decision-making rather than routine tasks. The service integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Security investments, offering regular updates to remain effective in the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Difenda’s commitment to customer satisfaction is highlighted by its strong customer service and support, with each client assigned a dedicated customer success manager and technical account manager. This personalized approach has contributed to impressive metrics, including a 90% Net Promoter Score and a 95% customer retention rate over the past five years. Difenda’s dedication to enhancing security postures has earned it accolades such as the Microsoft Canada Security Impact Award for 2023.

ProSOC Managed Detection and Response – Best Managed Detection and Response Service

Proficio’s ProSOC Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service was recognized as a finalist in the Trust Awards for Best Managed Detection and Response Service. ProSOC MDR is designed to deliver comprehensive security solutions across various industries and organization sizes. The service is particularly beneficial for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that may lack internal cybersecurity teams, large enterprises needing advanced threat detection and response capabilities, and regulated industries that require continuous monitoring for compliance.

In a landscape where cyber threats are increasingly sophisticated and frequent, ProSOC MDR tackles these challenges by utilizing machine learning, behavioral analytics, and enriched threat intelligence. The service can detect threats within 11 minutes and employs proactive threat hunting and automated responses to contain threats swiftly, with actions executed in under three minutes. ProSOC MDR is powered by Proficio’s hosted SIEM, SOAR, and case management platforms, and it offers a co-managed service that integrates with clients’ existing Microsoft Sentinel and Splunk SIEM investments.

Proficio’s commitment to customer service is evident through 24/7 support from its global security operations centers, a high-touch engagement model, and a robust support structure that includes a dedicated Client Success Manager, Security Advisor, and Project Manager. These efforts have contributed to the service’s impressive growth, achieving a 16% compound annual growth rate and 100% net retention over the past six years. ProSOC MDR’s continuous innovation, including the integration of AI for threat detection and response, positions it as a leading solution in the MDR market, addressing the evolving cybersecurity needs of its customers.

Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) – Best Managed Detection and Response Service

Sophos has been named a finalist in the Trust Awards for Best Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service, highlighting their Sophos MDR product. This recognition underscores Sophos’s leadership in cybersecurity, particularly in addressing critical challenges faced by modern enterprises. The Sophos MDR service provides real-time defenses, enabling businesses to mitigate risks and protect their valuable information.

Sophos MDR is especially suited for midmarket organizations, which are often prime targets for cyberattacks such as ransomware and data theft. The service is delivered 24/7 by over 500 security specialists across six global security operations centers. It offers fast incident response times, with an average detection time of one minute, investigation time of 25 minutes, and remediation time of 12 minutes—significantly faster than industry averages.

The service is available through a flexible licensing model and can be integrated with existing technologies or delivered using Sophos’s integrated portfolio. Sophos MDR Complete also includes a $1 million breach protection warranty, providing comprehensive coverage without additional costs.

Sophos continues to innovate by adding new third-party integrations and enhancing the MDR service with AI-driven capabilities, such as auto-generation of case summaries and command line analysis. With over 21,000 customers globally, Sophos MDR is a leading solution in the managed security services market, particularly among SMEs.

Taegis ManagedXDR – Best Managed Detection and Response Service

As a leading innovator, Secureworks has been named a finalist in the Trust Awards, Best Managed Detection and Response Service category, highlighting the impact of its Taegis ManagedXDR solution. Taegis provides comprehensive 24/7 cybersecurity coverage, utilizing advanced analytics, machine learning, and AI across various telemetry sources, including endpoint, network, cloud, and more. With proprietary threat intelligence powered by a team of over 50 threat researchers, Secureworks excels in identifying and mitigating threats, removing 99.6% of false positives from third-party solutions.

Secureworks has established a strong customer base, especially among mid-market to enterprise organizations, and continues to experience steady growth globally. Over the past two years, the company’s Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) has grown by 61%, demonstrating the effectiveness of its solutions. Customers praise Secureworks for its superior threat detection, rapid response capabilities, and high return on investment, supported by an open, integrated platform with extensive out-of-the-box integrations.

Secureworks’ MDR pricing is based on endpoint tiers, offering comprehensive security features, including unlimited access to their SOC and extensive threat intelligence. The company’s continuous investment in research and development ensures that its platform remains at the forefront of cybersecurity, providing organizations of all sizes with the tools to reduce risk and fill security gaps.

