2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Managed Security Service

Neovera’s Managed Cybersecurity Solutions emerged as a finalist in the Trust Awards for Best Managed Security Service, highlighting their expertise in tackling the critical cybersecurity challenges that modern enterprises face. With 75% of companies exposed to substantial cyberattack risks and an overwhelming backlog of vulnerabilities, especially within highly regulated sectors like financial services, Neovera steps in with a comprehensive approach. Leveraging two decades of experience in secure IT infrastructure management, Neovera ensures that businesses maintain operational integrity while effectively protecting sensitive data.
Neovera’s service offerings include 24/7 cybersecurity monitoring, proactive vulnerability assessments, and detailed incident response planning, all customized to meet the specific needs of each client. Their solutions encompass advanced threat detection, penetration testing, and endpoint protection, providing robust defense against a wide array of cyber threats. Neovera’s deep commitment to regulatory compliance and their track record of ensuring 100% uptime have made them a key partner for financial institutions, healthcare providers, and other critical sectors.
Dedicated support teams, consisting of at least three specialists per client, provide around-the-clock assistance, reflecting Neovera’s commitment to personalized service. This approach, combined with their advanced cybersecurity capabilities, has driven substantial growth, including a 57% revenue increase and a remarkable 1270% surge in customer base over the past year. Neovera’s acquisition of 10-D Security has further bolstered their vulnerability management services, offering clients continuous, in-depth assessments and tailored remediation strategies.
Moving forward, Neovera plans to expand its security operations center to enhance its capabilities in vulnerability management, penetration testing, and incident response. Unlike standardized, commoditized services, Neovera’s personalized, human-centered approach to managed security ensures that businesses can confidently navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, knowing their most critical assets are secure.