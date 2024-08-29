Managed Services

2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Managed Security Service

These products offer a turnkey approach to an organization’s primary technical security needs. They perform well either as a collocated device at the client’s organization facility or a completely outsourced solution where the application protected would reside at the vendor’s data center.

The Top 5 | Best Managed Security Service

2024 Best Managed Security Service
Cybersecurity Services – Best Managed Security Service

Atlantic Data Security (ADS), a finalist for the Trust Awards’ Best Managed Security Service, stands out in the cybersecurity industry by offering a comprehensive defense strategy that covers every aspect of its clients’ security needs. Serving a broad range of industries, ADS collaborates with leading cybersecurity providers to ensure a holistic approach to protecting businesses from cyber threats. With a team of over 40 engineers, ADS meticulously manages and secures every facet of its customers’ cybersecurity landscape, ensuring no vulnerability goes unchecked.

ADS’s expertise is driven by a diverse team of deep architects and wide-ranging analysts, all coordinated by seasoned service delivery leaders. This combination of value-added reselling and managed security services enables ADS to remain at the cutting edge of cybersecurity, continuously adapting to new threats and industry innovations. Through detailed audits, ADS identifies and fills gaps in clients’ cybersecurity infrastructure, providing tailored solutions that are actively managed to ensure optimal protection.

ADS’s commitment to its clients is evident in its impressive retention rate of over 97%, with a growing roster of managed service clients. The company emphasizes regular communication, proactive recommendations, and consistent system monitoring to keep clients fully safeguarded. By focusing on shifting security to the forefront of business processes, ADS helps clients reduce long-term costs and enhance operational efficiency.

As part of its ongoing improvement strategy, ADS limits non-critical updates to once a year, balancing innovation with client efficiency. ADS has also recently launched a Continuous Threat Exposure Management service, aligning with Gartner’s latest cybersecurity recommendations, further cementing its status as a leader in managed security services.

2024 Best Managed Security Service
GTT Managed Security Services – Best Managed Security Service

GTT’s Managed Security Services cater to medium and large enterprises across sectors such as finance, healthcare, retail, and technology, providing robust network solutions to safeguard sensitive data and ensure compliance. In today’s landscape, where remote work and cloud services have expanded the attack surface, traditional security measures often fall short. GTT’s solutions address this by integrating network security with wide-area networking (WAN) capabilities, offering comprehensive protection that includes threat detection, secure access, and continuous 24/7 monitoring.

Key offerings include Secure Connect (SASE) for unified security, Managed SD-WAN for flexible network control, and Managed Detection and Response for rapid threat response. GTT also provides DDoS Mitigation to prevent operational downtime and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) to secure access based on identity-specific policies. These solutions ensure that enterprises can protect their data, comply with regulations, and maintain operational resilience.

GTT’s services have seen significant growth in customer acquisition, retention, and in security revenue since January 2023. Customer feedback consistently highlights satisfaction with the premium support experience, seamless integration capabilities, and the service’s ability to adapt to emerging threats. GTT’s managed cybersecurity services are continuously updated to address new threats, with a focus on advanced technologies, scalability, and compliance with industry standards. The company’s commitment to innovation and customer service ensures that clients can rely on GTT to protect their critical assets while controlling costs.

2024 Best Managed Security Service
Log360 MSSP – Best Managed Security Service

ManageEngine’s Log360 MSSP, a leading SIEM solution for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), has emerged as a strong candidate in the Trust Awards for Best Managed Security Service. Log360 MSSP excels in enabling MSSPs to manage multiple clients from a unified console, ensuring minimal downtime and a proactive approach to cybersecurity. The solution offers extensive customization, allowing it to meet specific client needs while safeguarding data privacy.

In the face of today’s complex threat landscape, MSSPs encounter challenges such as cybersecurity talent shortages, scalability issues, and strict compliance requirements. Log360 MSSP tackles these issues with advanced Data Loss Prevention, Cloud Access Security Broker capabilities, and early threat detection, securing cloud infrastructures, data, and applications from a wide range of cyber threats.

The solution’s multi-tenancy feature supports the efficient management of multiple clients while maintaining strict privacy standards. Its consolidated management console simplifies client onboarding, policy enforcement, and compliance reporting, ensuring continuous operation with minimal intervention. Real-time dashboards and Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) enhance transparency and secure data access based on user roles.

Since its December 2023 release, Log360 MSSP has gained nearly a hundred clients globally. ManageEngine’s 24/7 technical support and flexible pay-as-you-go licensing make Log360 MSSP a cost-effective choice. Frequent updates ensure ongoing improvements, and the solution is designed to meet the diverse needs of MSSPs, offering end-to-end visibility and simplified management of client environments.

2024 Best Managed Security Service
Managed Detection and Response + MSSP – Best Managed Security Service

For organizations lacking the resources to manage an internal Security Operations Center (SOC), DirectDefense’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) combined with its Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) offerings become indispensable. DirectDefense delivers comprehensive visibility and threat intelligence that surpass single-point solutions, effectively eliminating missed or ignored alerts. With the growing security demands in SCADA and IoT environments, CISOs are increasingly tasked with securing production environments. DirectDefense’s services act as a robust defense, customizing alerts through its proprietary ThreatAdvisor SOAR platform, which ensures full visibility and enhanced context around each threat.

Many organizations struggle with security monitoring and reporting due to limited resources or budget constraints. DirectDefense addresses these challenges by providing access to consultants well-versed in multiple security domains and methodologies. The service includes secure remote access, dedicated customer managers, and regular communication through monthly and quarterly review meetings, ensuring clients remain informed and secure.

DirectDefense stands out in the managed security services market by offering “white glove” customized solutions that cater to specific client needs. The ThreatAdvisor platform enhances client alignment and differentiates DirectDefense from competitors. The company’s focus on proactive compliance and transparent communication builds trust and fosters strong client relationships.

In 2023, DirectDefense experienced significant growth in its MDR and MSSP services, marked by a 56% increase in revenue, a 95% customer retention rate, and a 120% expansion rate with existing customers. By continuously evolving its ThreatAdvisor platform and tailoring services to individual client journeys, DirectDefense consistently exceeds market expectations, providing frictionless, outcome-driven security solutions.

2024 Best Managed Security Service
Neovera Managed Cybersecurity Solutions – Best Managed Security Service

Neovera’s Managed Cybersecurity Solutions emerged as a finalist in the Trust Awards for Best Managed Security Service, highlighting their expertise in tackling the critical cybersecurity challenges that modern enterprises face. With 75% of companies exposed to substantial cyberattack risks and an overwhelming backlog of vulnerabilities, especially within highly regulated sectors like financial services, Neovera steps in with a comprehensive approach. Leveraging two decades of experience in secure IT infrastructure management, Neovera ensures that businesses maintain operational integrity while effectively protecting sensitive data.

Neovera’s service offerings include 24/7 cybersecurity monitoring, proactive vulnerability assessments, and detailed incident response planning, all customized to meet the specific needs of each client. Their solutions encompass advanced threat detection, penetration testing, and endpoint protection, providing robust defense against a wide array of cyber threats. Neovera’s deep commitment to regulatory compliance and their track record of ensuring 100% uptime have made them a key partner for financial institutions, healthcare providers, and other critical sectors.

Dedicated support teams, consisting of at least three specialists per client, provide around-the-clock assistance, reflecting Neovera’s commitment to personalized service. This approach, combined with their advanced cybersecurity capabilities, has driven substantial growth, including a 57% revenue increase and a remarkable 1270% surge in customer base over the past year. Neovera’s acquisition of 10-D Security has further bolstered their vulnerability management services, offering clients continuous, in-depth assessments and tailored remediation strategies.

Moving forward, Neovera plans to expand its security operations center to enhance its capabilities in vulnerability management, penetration testing, and incident response. Unlike standardized, commoditized services, Neovera’s personalized, human-centered approach to managed security ensures that businesses can confidently navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, knowing their most critical assets are secure.

