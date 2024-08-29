2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Managed Security Service

Atlantic Data Security (ADS), a finalist for the Trust Awards’ Best Managed Security Service, stands out in the cybersecurity industry by offering a comprehensive defense strategy that covers every aspect of its clients’ security needs. Serving a broad range of industries, ADS collaborates with leading cybersecurity providers to ensure a holistic approach to protecting businesses from cyber threats. With a team of over 40 engineers, ADS meticulously manages and secures every facet of its customers’ cybersecurity landscape, ensuring no vulnerability goes unchecked.

ADS’s expertise is driven by a diverse team of deep architects and wide-ranging analysts, all coordinated by seasoned service delivery leaders. This combination of value-added reselling and managed security services enables ADS to remain at the cutting edge of cybersecurity, continuously adapting to new threats and industry innovations. Through detailed audits, ADS identifies and fills gaps in clients’ cybersecurity infrastructure, providing tailored solutions that are actively managed to ensure optimal protection.

ADS’s commitment to its clients is evident in its impressive retention rate of over 97%, with a growing roster of managed service clients. The company emphasizes regular communication, proactive recommendations, and consistent system monitoring to keep clients fully safeguarded. By focusing on shifting security to the forefront of business processes, ADS helps clients reduce long-term costs and enhance operational efficiency.

As part of its ongoing improvement strategy, ADS limits non-critical updates to once a year, balancing innovation with client efficiency. ADS has also recently launched a Continuous Threat Exposure Management service, aligning with Gartner’s latest cybersecurity recommendations, further cementing its status as a leader in managed security services.