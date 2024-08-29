2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Professional Certification Program

For over 20 years, CISM has been the premier management-level certification for information security professionals, addressing the need to connect IT security with executive leadership. Unlike other certifications, CISM measures both security expertise and the ability to align security programs with business goals. With over 93,000 certified professionals since 2002, CISM holders are distinguished by their knowledge in developing and managing information security programs that protect organizational assets. CISM-certified individuals bring a vital mix of technology and business skills, requiring five years of work experience.

As remote work and AI-powered cyberthreats complicate the security landscape, a holistic approach to enterprise information security is essential. For those transitioning from technical roles to management, the CISM credential is globally respected and equips professionals to meet the urgent demand for experienced information security managers with strong business acumen. With enterprises prioritizing security at upper levels amid rising threats, CISM-certified professionals are highly sought after. Reflecting its value, CISM was ranked among Skillsoft’s top 20 highest-paying IT certifications for 2023.