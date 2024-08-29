2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Professional Certification Program

For more than 50 years, ISACA has empowered individuals and organizations with knowledge, credentials, education, and training to enhance careers and transform businesses. With more than 170,000 members in fields like information security, governance, and risk, ISACA operates in 188 countries and has 225 chapters worldwide. The ISACA Foundation supports IT education and career opportunities for underrepresented and under-resourced populations.
CRISC is the only certification designed to equip IT professionals for the challenges of IT and enterprise risk management, positioning them as strategic partners within their organizations. As technologies like AI, blockchain, and IoT reshape the risk landscape, CRISC-certified professionals are uniquely prepared to help enterprises mitigate new security and business risks. With cybersecurity as a top enterprise concern, CRISC holders manage cyber and other risks by implementing tailored information systems controls. They gain a strong understanding of risk management frameworks and ensure secure implementation of emerging technologies.