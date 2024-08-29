2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Risk/Policy Management Solution

CYE’s Hyver platform is a finalist in the SC Awards’ Trust Awards category for Best Risk/Policy Management Solution. Hyver addresses the critical needs of CISOs who face an expanding attack surface, heightened cybersecurity threats, and complex regulatory requirements. The platform transforms cyber risk management with features like attack route visualization, cyber risk quantification, and risk mitigation planning, enabling CISOs to communicate effectively with executives, make informed investment decisions, and prioritize remediation strategies.

Hyver’s strength lies in its ability to quantify the true cost of cyber threats and offer visibility into attack routes, enhancing businesses’ cybersecurity maturity. The platform’s effectiveness is reflected in its rapidly growing customer base, with clients benefiting from regular updates driven by user feedback. These updates, released every 3-4 weeks, ensure Hyver remains aligned with industry trends.

As a cloud-based solution, Hyver is easy to adopt, operating on an annual fee with no hidden costs. CYE’s commitment to continuous improvement is evident in ongoing enhancements, including AI capabilities, stronger integrations with security tools, and improved dashboards. This approach provides significant ROI, helping businesses strengthen their cybersecurity posture.

Hyver’s risk dashboard offers clear insights into threats and attack routes, enabling efficient risk reduction. Its risk quantification translates these threats into dollar amounts, helping organizations understand the ROI of their mitigation efforts, ultimately delivering greater value to stakeholders.