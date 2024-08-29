Compliance Management

2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Risk/Policy Management Solution

These products measure, analyze and report risk, as well as enforce and update configuration policies within the enterprise, including but not limited to network, encryption, software, and hardware devices. The products named here offer a reporting format that covers the frameworks of multiple regulatory requirements, such as Sarbanes-Oxley, Gramm-Leach-Bliley and other acts and industry regulations.

The Top 5 | Best Risk/Policy Management Solution

Hyver – Best Risk/Policy Management Solution

CYE’s Hyver platform is a finalist in the SC Awards’ Trust Awards category for Best Risk/Policy Management Solution. Hyver addresses the critical needs of CISOs who face an expanding attack surface, heightened cybersecurity threats, and complex regulatory requirements. The platform transforms cyber risk management with features like attack route visualization, cyber risk quantification, and risk mitigation planning, enabling CISOs to communicate effectively with executives, make informed investment decisions, and prioritize remediation strategies.

Hyver’s strength lies in its ability to quantify the true cost of cyber threats and offer visibility into attack routes, enhancing businesses’ cybersecurity maturity. The platform’s effectiveness is reflected in its rapidly growing customer base, with clients benefiting from regular updates driven by user feedback. These updates, released every 3-4 weeks, ensure Hyver remains aligned with industry trends.

As a cloud-based solution, Hyver is easy to adopt, operating on an annual fee with no hidden costs. CYE’s commitment to continuous improvement is evident in ongoing enhancements, including AI capabilities, stronger integrations with security tools, and improved dashboards. This approach provides significant ROI, helping businesses strengthen their cybersecurity posture.

Hyver’s risk dashboard offers clear insights into threats and attack routes, enabling efficient risk reduction. Its risk quantification translates these threats into dollar amounts, helping organizations understand the ROI of their mitigation efforts, ultimately delivering greater value to stakeholders.

Skybox Continuous Exposure Management Platform – Best Risk/Policy Management Solution

Skybox Security’s Continuous Exposure Management (CEM) platform, including its Security Policy Management (SPM) suite, is a finalist in the SC Awards’ Trust Awards category for Best Risk/Policy Management Solution. Skybox Security asserts that its platform provides organizations with comprehensive visibility of their attack surface by inventorying all attackable assets and aggregating data into a centralized source. This allows customers to continuously monitor assets, review firewall rules, and automate workflows to better understand and manage their exposure.

The SPM solution comprises Firewall Assurance, Network Assurance, and Change Manager, which Skybox Security claims simplify complex policy management. According to the company, these tools enable customers to control access, design and manage network zoning, and audit devices from a single point. The platform also offers risk assessments for proposed changes, helping IT and security teams evaluate potential business risks before implementation.

Skybox Security reports that its platform supports over 400 medium to large enterprises and highlights its unique network model as a key factor in customer retention. The company states that it continues to enhance the platform through regular updates, including new vendor integrations and improved usability. Skybox emphasizes its commitment to addressing customer needs, integrating their feedback into product development, and providing a robust support system to maximize customer investment.

Skybox Security positions itself as offering a scalable cybersecurity solution, with recent updates reflecting its focus on expanding platform capabilities and improving user experience. The company claims its SPM solution helps businesses consolidate data, streamline management, and reduce the Mean Time to Respond (MTTR), with a significant portion of its customers reportedly satisfied with the platform’s performance.

The ProcessUnity Platform – Best Risk/Policy Management Solution

ProcessUnity’s platform has been recognized as a finalist in the SC Awards’ Trust Awards category for Best Risk/Policy Management Solution. The platform unifies security, procurement, and compliance teams to combat emerging cyber threats, maintain regulatory compliance, and enhance visibility into third-party ecosystems. ProcessUnity addresses the challenges of outdated methodologies and limited third-party risk management (TPRM) resources, which can lead to vulnerabilities and operational bottlenecks. By leveraging a universal data core, AI-powered teams, and configurable workflows, the platform helps organizations efficiently manage these risks.

Key features of the ProcessUnity platform include TPRM automation, which automatically identifies and assesses risks associated with third parties, and the Global Risk Exchange, providing cyber risk data on nearly 300,000 third parties. This comprehensive approach empowers teams to identify and mitigate potential risks more effectively.

ProcessUnity’s commitment to customer support is evident through initiatives like Platform Certification programs, private training workshops, and a robust online learning center. Customers benefit from the platform’s low total cost of ownership, thanks to its high configurability, which allows users to adapt the platform to their needs without extensive wait times.

Recent updates and planned enhancements, such as Policy Evaluator and the integration of the Global Risk Exchange Plus, demonstrate ProcessUnity’s dedication to continuous improvement. The platform’s ability to deliver significant ROI, including substantial reductions in oversight time and onboarding cycles, makes it a valuable tool for managing third-party and cyber risks.

The Resilience Solution – Best Risk/Policy Management Solution

Resilience has been named a finalist in the SC Awards’ Trust Awards category for Best Risk/Policy Management Solution. This recognition highlights Resilience’s innovative approach to cyber risk management, which integrates risk assessment and cyber insurance, offering a holistic solution that bridges finance, security, and risk management departments. The Resilience Solution, underpinned by a financially proven AI platform, provides a clear, quantified action plan to mitigate cyber risks, with the company’s offerings continuously evolving to meet the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.

Resilience stands out for its unique combination of insurance and advanced cyber risk management software, helping clients proactively manage and mitigate risks before and after incidents. Notably, the company has introduced new features like the Cyber Risk Profile Builder and breach and attack simulation (BAS), further enhancing its comprehensive service. This innovative approach has led to significant growth and success for Resilience, with a diverse customer base spanning various industries. Additionally, Resilience’s proactive loss prevention strategies have resulted in 96% of its policyholders avoiding claims with incurred losses in 2023, demonstrating the effectiveness of its solution in safeguarding organizations against cyber threats.

Tufin Orchestration Suite – Best Risk/Policy Management Solution

Tufin’s Orchestration Suite is a finalist in the SC Awards’ Trust Awards category for Best Risk/Policy Management Solution. Tufin’s platform centralizes network access management across cloud, on-premise, and hybrid environments while automating compliance. The company claims this approach bridges security gaps and streamlines operations, helping organizations manage complex networks effectively. According to a recent Forrester report, Tufin customers reported a 94% reduction in effort required to analyze and implement network changes.

The Tufin Orchestration Suite (TOS) is designed to scale with enterprise growth, offering tools for end-to-end network access change automation and real-time policy management. The latest release, R24-1, enhances cloud security management and compliance, integrating with Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access.

Tufin emphasizes that its solution is well-suited for large enterprises, providing visibility and management across extensive networks. The company supports its customers with regular software updates, hot fixes, and a dedicated user portal. Subscription pricing averages between $5,000 and $10,000 per year, with scalability a key feature.

Tufin reports that its solution helps over 2,900 customers streamline network security processes, enabling faster, more secure application deployments. A Forrester study cited by Tufin found customers achieved a 144% ROI within six months, highlighting the platform’s value in enhancing operational efficiency and reducing manual tasks.

