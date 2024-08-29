2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Secure Messaging Solution

Proofpoint has been recognized as a finalist in the SC Awards’ Best Secure Messaging Solution category for its People Protection Platform. Targeted primarily at enterprises, Proofpoint’s platform addresses the critical security needs of industries such as finance, healthcare, education, and government by offering robust email security, insider threat detection, and data loss prevention. The platform is designed to mitigate a wide range of digital threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware, and identity-based threats, helping organizations safeguard sensitive data and ensure regulatory compliance.
The platform’s multi-layered detection stack utilizes advanced technologies like threat intelligence, behavioral AI, and URL sandboxing to monitor and analyze email delivery from pre-delivery to click-time. This comprehensive approach is complemented by data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities that monitor collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams and Google Workspace to prevent data leaks. Additionally, the platform’s identity threat protection and deception techniques detect and neutralize attackers before they can escalate privileges or move laterally within the network.
Proofpoint is the global leader in email security, with 32.4% market share according to Gartner, and its solutions are trusted by over 510,000 customers worldwide, including 87% of the Fortune 100. The company offers robust customer support with 24/7 global service and a comprehensive virtual support center, contributing to a 90% customer satisfaction rate and a Net Promoter Score of 61. Proofpoint continues to innovate, recently expanding its platform with AI-powered threat detection and acquiring Tessian to enhance its behavioral analytics capabilities.
The platform is continuously updated, with on-premises solutions maintaining a connection to the Proofpoint Cloud for automatic updates, while cloud-based solutions receive real-time enhancements. Proofpoint’s commitment to flexible, comprehensive solutions has resulted in a high net retention rate, exceeding 90%, reflecting the platform’s value in protecting against the evolving threat landscape.