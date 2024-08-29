2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Secure Messaging Solution

Egress has been named a finalist in the SC Awards’ Best Secure Messaging Solution category for its Intelligent Email Security platform. This platform offers the first adaptive security architecture for cloud email, designed to protect against a wide range of email threats. Egress leverages AI and machine learning to continuously assess human risk, adjusting security controls and educating users in real-time through behavioral nudges.

The platform delivers comprehensive protection against phishing, misdirected emails, and intentional data exfiltration by inspecting every inbound and outbound email. Egress integrates seamlessly with Microsoft 365 and all mobile email clients, providing zero-trust security without the administrative overhead of traditional secure email gateways. Over the past year, Egress has seen a 45% growth in its customer base, including significant gains in the financial services, legal, and healthcare sectors.

Egress’ recent acquisition by KnowBe4, a leader in security awareness training, is expected to further enhance its capabilities. The integration of these platforms aims to deliver AI-based email security tailored to human risk. Egress is known for its high customer satisfaction, with a 95% gross retention rate and consistent CSAT scores above 9/10. The platform’s effectiveness and efficiency in preventing email threats have been validated by Forrester, which calculated a 359% ROI for Egress customers.