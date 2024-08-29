Leadership

2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Security Company

The pool of security companies constantly expands. But a select few offer a track record of proven products and service that guide the market at large.

Companies recognized here are tried and true over several years, demonstrating product line strength and customer satisfaction, as well as investment in research and development to demonstrate true contribution to and interest in broader security market innovation. They do not stand still, and offer a roadmap to smaller companies looking to eventually make their mark in a big way, often helping them to do so with guidance and partnership.

The Top 5 | Best Security Company

Abnormal Security – Best Security Company

Abnormal Security, designed for enterprise-level organizations with more than 3,000 employees, is available across North America, Europe, and Australia. The company has rapidly expanded, doubling its global customer base last year to protect over 2,000 customers, including Maersk, Xerox, and Mattel — covering more than 17% of the Fortune 500. Strong demand has fueled Abnormal’s recent expansion into Northern Europe, with further plans for EMEA and APAC. In just four years, Abnormal reached $100 million in ARR, making it the second-fastest growing cybersecurity company after Wiz, and continues to grow over 100% year over year.

Abnormal Security offers an AI-native platform that uses machine learning to stop sophisticated attacks across email and over a dozen cloud applications. Focusing on human behavior protection, its Inbound Email Security product safeguards against phishing, BEC, social engineering, and account takeovers. Customers can add features like Account Takeover Protection, AI Security Mailbox, Email Productivity, Messaging Security, and Security Posture Management based on their needs. Abnormal’s platform has a 99% customer recommendation rate on Gartner Peer Insights, highlighting its effectiveness and customer satisfaction.

CrowdStrike – Best Security Company

As of January 31, 2024, CrowdStrike is trusted by 667 of the Global 2000, 70 of the Fortune 100, and 299 of the Fortune 500, including Salesforce, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, and Target. It is the fastest and only pure-play cybersecurity vendor to surpass $3 billion in ARR in Q3 FY24. The AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform saw a 26% increase in subscription customers, growing from 23,019 to 29,000 within a year.

As a leader across multiple security domains, CrowdStrike helps its customers extend protection beyond the endpoint to cloud, mobile, identity, and data — all through a single-agent console. Customers consolidate with CrowdStrike for its ability to stop breaches and eliminate complexity. CrowdStrike has introduced Next-Gen SIEM innovations for AI-Native SOCs and new cloud innovations in detection, response, and ASPM with CNAPP. Recognized as a leader in Endpoint Security, EDR, MDR, Threat Intelligence, and more, CrowdStrike continues to set the industry standard.

Gen Digital Inc – Best Security Company

Gen Digital Inc. offers a broad portfolio of consumer brands — Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender, and CCleaner — across three categories: security and performance, identity protection and restoration, and online privacy. These brands promise comprehensive, easy-to-use Cyber Safety products that address global digital safety concerns. Gen’s products block over 14 billion cyberthreats annually, use AI for scam detection, and provide quarterly Threat Reports. With LifeLock, Gen protects identities and takes a customer-centric approach to Cyber Safety, offering protection at every stage of life, ensuring safety from evolving threats.

Gen Digital Inc. elevates customer support with 24/7 personalized services. LifeLock offers comprehensive white-glove identity protection, providing U.S.-based Identity Restoration Specialists to resolve identity theft cases. LifeLock recently won a Silver Stevie Award for Customer Satisfaction. Norton customers can access Norton Ultimate Help Desk for 24/7 remote IT assistance, offering expert support to quickly resolve tech issues. Avast One Platinum customers also receive 24/7 specialist support for identity theft, device, and technical issues. Gen ensures seamless, always-on customer support across its brands, safeguarding personal information and resolving issues efficiently.

SentinelOne – Best Security Company

Founded in 2013, SentinelOne introduced AI-powered detection to disrupt the endpoint market and has since expanded its offerings across endpoint, identity, data, cloud, and more. We were the first to announce a Generative-AI solution with Purple AI, advancing our vision for an autonomous SOC through the AI-powered Singularity Platform. Unlike others, SentinelOne delivers a truly unified AI-powered platform with a single datalake, management console, and agent for a seamless analyst experience. Consistently ranked as a leader across various verticals, SentinelOne boasts robust customer support and a 94 CSAT rating.

SentinelOne offers extensive, free Customer Success and support resources to all customers, regardless of ACV, ensuring a great experience and full access to our expertise. Key services include:

  • Proactive daily reports with actionable alerts and remediation details.
  • Quarterly deployment reports for a comprehensive product/service overview.
  • Free Digital Guided Onboarding, a micro-services catalog, and S1University Basic for product knowledge.
  • State-of-the-art IVR phone support and upcoming GenAI tools for faster responses.
  • Purple AI for Support available soon.
Skyhigh Security – Best Security Company

Skyhigh Security’s converged cloud security platform was designed for today’s customers facing a challenging cybersecurity landscape. Trusted by more than 3,000 customers, including 80% of global banks and 25% of Fortune 500 companies, Skyhigh SSE is a critical defense against cyber threats and data breaches. Skyhigh prioritizes its customers, continuously enhancing their ROI by adapting to evolving needs, improving the customer journey, leveraging data for sustainable revenue, and experimenting with AI and new market strategies.

The Skyhigh SSE portfolio consists of a robust cloud security platform, uniting products like Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) into a single console. This lets customers protect data and stop threats across websites, SaaS applications, IaaS environments, and Shadow IT from a cloud-native enforcement point. Recent features include Advanced Exact Data Match (EDM), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), and Unified Index Document Matching (IDM). Skyhigh also invests in securing AI services, with a cloud registry of over 38,000 services, enabling users to manage AI risk and governance.

