2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Security Company

Abnormal Security, designed for enterprise-level organizations with more than 3,000 employees, is available across North America, Europe, and Australia. The company has rapidly expanded, doubling its global customer base last year to protect over 2,000 customers, including Maersk, Xerox, and Mattel — covering more than 17% of the Fortune 500. Strong demand has fueled Abnormal’s recent expansion into Northern Europe, with further plans for EMEA and APAC. In just four years, Abnormal reached $100 million in ARR, making it the second-fastest growing cybersecurity company after Wiz, and continues to grow over 100% year over year.
Abnormal Security offers an AI-native platform that uses machine learning to stop sophisticated attacks across email and over a dozen cloud applications. Focusing on human behavior protection, its Inbound Email Security product safeguards against phishing, BEC, social engineering, and account takeovers. Customers can add features like Account Takeover Protection, AI Security Mailbox, Email Productivity, Messaging Security, and Security Posture Management based on their needs. Abnormal’s platform has a 99% customer recommendation rate on Gartner Peer Insights, highlighting its effectiveness and customer satisfaction.