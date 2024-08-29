2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best SME Security Solution

At-Bay Stance has seen rapid customer growth, driven by its unique insurance and security products. The platform now serves more than 30,000 eligible customers, with 6,800 users in its first 12 months and over 70% user growth in the last quarter. Additionally, more than 10% of users have adopted advanced features such as integrations and security awareness training within six months of launch.

At-Bay Stance was designed to keep total cost of ownership manageable for SMBs. Customers pay a subsidized security fee as part of their Cyber or Technology Errors & Omissions insurance policy, ranging from $50-$1,000. Standalone services such as external attack surface monitoring and security awareness training can cost over $19,000, plus consulting fees. At-Bay Stance MDR offers enterprise-grade protection at an affordable price, including industry-leading EDR and 24/7 management from At-Bay’s SOC. Implementing MDR can also lead to insurance premium savings, providing a strong ROI and enhanced security for SMBs.