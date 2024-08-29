2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best SME Security Solution

JumpCloud’s directory management platform has seen strong growth among global SMEs, valued for its ease of use, versatility, and ability to simplify identity and access management. Over the past year, the company has experienced significant growth, driven by its robust feature set, platform support, and integration capabilities. The Google Workspace partnership has further expanded JumpCloud’s reach, increasing its partner base. With over 200,000 organizations using JumpCloud, including 6,000 customers and 2,000 MSP partners across more than 160 countries, the platform has become a preferred choice for identity management in SMEs.
SMEs can evaluate JumpCloud through a free access trial, with pricing plans optimized to suit various needs, available at JumpCloud.com/pricing. The platform offers both à la carte options and comprehensive packages, making it more cost-efficient than competitors when considering the same functionality. JumpCloud’s all-in-one approach promises to simplify identity and access management, offering significant savings and efficiency for organizations.