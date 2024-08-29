Security Strategy, Plan, Budget

2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best SME Security Solution

Small-and-medium businesses (SMBs) face distinct challenges in security compared to large enterprises. This reality often makes them prime targets for attackers.

Products in this category are designed to meet the requirements of the SMB market, helping to strengthen the IT posture among the more vulnerable in the supply chain and ensuring that lack of resources doesn't leave these critical businesses vulnerable.

The Top 5 | Best SME Security Solution

At-Bay Stance – Best SME Security Solution

At-Bay Stance has seen rapid customer growth, driven by its unique insurance and security products. The platform now serves more than 30,000 eligible customers, with 6,800 users in its first 12 months and over 70% user growth in the last quarter. Additionally, more than 10% of users have adopted advanced features such as integrations and security awareness training within six months of launch.

At-Bay Stance was designed to keep total cost of ownership manageable for SMBs. Customers pay a subsidized security fee as part of their Cyber or Technology Errors & Omissions insurance policy, ranging from $50-$1,000. Standalone services such as external attack surface monitoring and security awareness training can cost over $19,000, plus consulting fees. At-Bay Stance MDR offers enterprise-grade protection at an affordable price, including industry-leading EDR and 24/7 management from At-Bay’s SOC. Implementing MDR can also lead to insurance premium savings, providing a strong ROI and enhanced security for SMBs.

Email Security Cloud Integrated – Best SME Security Solution

Mimecast’s Email Security Cloud Integrated solution, launched in November 2022 with expansions in November 2023, has been deployed globally and promises significant growth potential. With more than 30 new capabilities added since its launch, the product is ideal for IT teams needing fast, flexible email security, particularly SMEs using Microsoft 365. The gateway-less design optimizes protection without changing MX records. Mimecast serves over 42,000 customers and protects 26 million end users, with a 19% year-over-year increase in end users. The product continues to attract a growing customer base because of its adaptability and robust security features.

Cloud Integrated Email Security costs $5,346 for 50-99 seats under an ELA, covering all employees, with additional options available at extra cost. For organizations with over 100 seats, pricing starts at $54 per employee. These are list prices with no hidden fees or scalability issues. As a true SaaS solution, all costs are included in the stated price.

ESET PROTECT MDR – Best SME Security Solution

Launched in 2024, ESET PROTECT MDR merges ESET’s SMB MDR service with its comprehensive cybersecurity platform, offering multi-layered protection. This all-in-one package includes expert management, AI-powered threat detection, email and cloud security, MFA, and patch management, making it highly attractive and affordable for SMBs. With a 20-minute average response time, ESET PROTECT MDR has quickly built a strong customer base, exceeding expectations in orders and revenue. Its early success highlights strong market demand, providing top-tier cybersecurity to businesses of any size or expertise level at a reasonable price.

ESET PROTECT MDR delivers exceptional TCO with a low system impact, minimal false positives, and sophisticated automation that reduces business disruption and time spent on maintenance. Its cloud-first strategy ensures scalability without unexpected costs, while ESET handles all troubleshooting and maintenance, minimizing customer intervention after setup. This approach allows businesses to focus on their core operations, knowing their cybersecurity is expertly managed.

JumpCloud Directory Platform – Best SME Security Solution

JumpCloud’s directory management platform has seen strong growth among global SMEs, valued for its ease of use, versatility, and ability to simplify identity and access management. Over the past year, the company has experienced significant growth, driven by its robust feature set, platform support, and integration capabilities. The Google Workspace partnership has further expanded JumpCloud’s reach, increasing its partner base. With over 200,000 organizations using JumpCloud, including 6,000 customers and 2,000 MSP partners across more than 160 countries, the platform has become a preferred choice for identity management in SMEs.

SMEs can evaluate JumpCloud through a free access trial, with pricing plans optimized to suit various needs, available at JumpCloud.com/pricing. The platform offers both à la carte options and comprehensive packages, making it more cost-efficient than competitors when considering the same functionality. JumpCloud’s all-in-one approach promises to simplify identity and access management, offering significant savings and efficiency for organizations.

Sophos Intercept X – Best SME Security Solution

Sophos Intercept X services more than 300,000 organizations globally with advanced security features like anti-ransomware, anti-exploitation, and behavioral analysis, offering unparalleled defense against known and unknown threats. A key pillar of Sophos’ $1 billion product portfolio, Intercept X has been in high demand, especially among SMEs, which are prime targets for attackers. The Sophos Active Adversary and 2024 Threat Reports said that attackers frequently exploit exposed RDP access at SMEs for data theft, spying, ransomware, and supply chain attacks. This has driven unprecedented demand for Intercept X to help safeguard SMEs against evolving threats.

Intercept X was designed for customers of all sizes, from those with no IT security knowledge to those that want to fine-tune policies. It prioritizes ease of use, with strong default policies and auto-updates to minimize configuration issues and total cost of ownership. The product can be set-and-forget, though team should monitor alerts. The Account Health Check feature continuously monitors configurations, highlighting any weak settings. Intercept X gets managed via Sophos Central, a scalable cloud-based platform that handles management and detection for Sophos’ 600K customer base across all products.

