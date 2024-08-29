2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Threat Detection Technology

Perception Point has been named a finalist in the “Best Threat Detection Technology” category for its Advanced Email Security solution. As cyberattacks fueled by GenAI become more sophisticated, organizations need robust protection against these evolving threats. Traditional email security measures often fall short, leaving security teams overwhelmed. Perception Point’s solution stands out by offering unparalleled detection accuracy of 99.95%, near real-time prevention, and swift remediation for even the most complex threats.

This advanced security is powered by multiple layers of AI-driven detection engines that thoroughly scan all content, including text, files, and URLs, across various platforms. The solution also integrates innovative features like the GenAI Decoder™, which detects social engineering attempts by analyzing text context and patterns, and QR code phishing defenses that protect against ‘quishing’ attacks. Additionally, Perception Point extends its protection beyond email to cover collaboration channels, cloud storage, and web browsers.

The solution’s fully managed Incident Response (IR) service is another key differentiator, reducing SOC team workloads by up to 75%. Powered by the GPThreat Hunter, an autonomous IR agent using GPT-4, it automates rapid detection and response, enhancing overall efficiency. The solution’s effectiveness is reflected in its 4.9/5 rating on Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer Report, the highest score received by any vendor.

Perception Point continues to innovate, with plans to enhance its GPThreat Hunter capabilities and develop new modules to combat social engineering threats. The company’s commitment to customer service is highlighted by its all-included 24/7 Managed Incident Response service, which has consistently received praise for its responsiveness and effectiveness. Perception Point’s strong market position and ongoing growth are supported by a transparent pricing structure and a holistic service that includes free training, implementation, and ongoing support, ensuring customers receive comprehensive protection and excellent value.