2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Vulnerability Management Solution

Armis has been named a finalist for Best Vulnerability Management Solution in the SC Awards for its innovative platform, Armis Centrix™ for Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation. This platform addresses the overwhelming challenge faced by modern organizations due to the sheer volume of vulnerabilities in their environments. With the time it takes to exploit new vulnerabilities decreasing rapidly and the growing number of connected assets, security and IT operations teams struggle to prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities effectively.

Armis Centrix™ provides a risk-based approach to vulnerability management, enabling security teams to quickly identify and address the vulnerabilities most likely to be exploited and cause significant business disruptions. The platform offers end-to-end management across the extended attack surface, including features like vulnerability assessment, risk-based prioritization, orchestrated remediation, and lifecycle management. These capabilities ensure that security teams can focus on the most critical vulnerabilities, thereby reducing exposure and protecting business operations.

The platform integrates seamlessly with existing security stacks and offers quick deployment with minimal resource investment, making it a cost-effective solution for enterprises. Armis Centrix™ also supports automated updates, ensuring that users always have access to the latest features and security insights. Armis’ commitment to innovation and customer success has led to significant business momentum, with 80% customer growth in 2023 and high customer loyalty, reflected in a Net Promoter Score of 63. This platform empowers organizations to optimize their vulnerability management efforts, ensuring a proactive and effective defense against emerging threats.