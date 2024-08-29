2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Vulnerability Management Solution

Rapid7’s InsightVM, a finalist for Best Vulnerability Management Solution in the Trust Awards, offers a comprehensive platform designed to provide visibility and assessment of both on-premises and remote infrastructures. InsightVM enables security teams to reduce their attack surface and security risks by identifying vulnerabilities, prioritizing remediation efforts, and tracking progress with key metrics.
Key features of InsightVM include the ability to gain visibility across an organization’s entire attack surface, discover assets and vulnerabilities, and understand how these translate into business risks. The solution prioritizes risks and offers actionable guidance to IT and DevOps teams for efficient remediation, while dashboards and reports allow for tracking progress and creating accountability. Additionally, the platform conducts Secure Configuration Assessments against industry benchmarks, ensuring compliance and hardened IT environments.
InsightVM integrates the latest intelligence from Rapid7 Labs, leveraging extensive vulnerability research, global attacker behavior data, and real-time reporting to better prioritize vulnerabilities. The platform’s features include flexible deployment options through Insight Agents and Scan Engines, innovative scanning methods via Scan Assistant, and enhanced risk scoring through Active Risk scores.
With a robust customer base of over 11,000 organizations worldwide, InsightVM continues to see strong adoption across various industries. Rapid7 is committed to continuous improvement, updating InsightVM bi-weekly with new features and capabilities to address emerging threats. By improving the time to remediate vulnerabilities and enabling security teams to demonstrate measurable benefits, InsightVM provides a significant return on investment for organizations aiming to proactively manage their vulnerabilities.