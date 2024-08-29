2024 SC Awards Finalists: Innovator (Executive or Practitioner) of the Year  

Tim Brown played a crucial role in the company’s response to the 2020 SUNBURST cyberattack. SolarWinds’ transparent cooperation with law enforcement and intelligence agencies was widely praised, allowing the company to retain most of its customers and gain new ones across public and private sectors. SUNBURST was an unprecedented threat, prompting Tim to lead the development of SolarWinds’ Secure by Design principles for secure software development and cyber resiliency. A key initiative was the creation of the Next-Generation Build System, which enhances security throughout the development lifecycle by using a unique parallel-build process in multiple secure environments, making supply chain attacks harder to execute.
