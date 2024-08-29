2024 SC Awards Finalists: Innovator (Executive or Practitioner) of the Year  

Clar Rosso is a passionate advocate for IT, with a deep interest in how technology can enhance people’s lives. She actively engages with IT and security professionals, learning about their daily challenges to better understand and communicate the broader implications for the entire organization. Rosso plays an important role in bridging the gap between technical and non-technical individuals, helping others appreciate the strategic value of IT beyond its operational necessity.

Rosso consistently supports the IT team’s goals, emphasizing its contribution as a strategic advantage to the business. She is genuinely invested in the well-being and success of the people within IT, engaging with individuals at all levels, not just leadership or management. Rosso serves as both an advisor and an attentive listener, making meaningful connections across the organization. Her approach fosters a culture of collaboration and understanding, highlighting the importance of IT in driving business success while also ensuring that the personal and professional needs of IT team members are recognized and supported.