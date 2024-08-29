2024 SC Awards Finalists: Investor of the Year  

NightDragon focuses on the cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy industries. The vast majority of that portfolio is focused on cybersecurity investments, including 9 cybersecurity companies in the NightDragon Growth I portfolio (out of 13 total companies), including iboss, Immuta, Interos, Mezmo, Onapsis, SafeGuard Cyber, ThriveDX and vArmour. Additionally, NightDragon has at least two advisory relationships in cybersecurity, including ThreatConnect and Dataminr. The company also counts more than 15 cybersecurity investments from previous fund vehicles in its portfolio, including Claroty, SAM Seamless Networks, and Source Defense. Exits from previous vehicles include FireEye, ForgeRock, Forescout Technologies, Mandiant, JASK, ObserveIT, RiskSense, and Phantom.
