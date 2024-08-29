2024 SC Awards Finalists: Investor of the Year  

Merlin Ventures invests exclusively in enterprise cybersecurity software companies, with a particular focus on identifying and investing in Israeli startups. In 2023, Merlin Ventures invested in three cybersecurity startups: Tamnoon, Cynamics and a stealth startup yet to be announced. In addition, since June of 2023, four of Merlin Ventures’ portfolio companies have been acquired. This includes Dig and Talon, which were both acquired by Palo Alto Networks for a combined value of nearly $1 billion.

Companies come to Merlin Ventures because it is unlike any other venture capital fund. In addition to funding, Merlin provides infrastructure for market readiness, cybersecurity engineering expertise, and go-to-market muscle for all portfolio companies, helping them penetrate and pursue some of the largest markets in the world, including the U.S. government. Merlin Ventures’ community of over 300 security executives opens up access to the cybersecurity market, connecting CISOs and innovative startups together for bi-directional information exchange. This approach enables Merlin to invest ahead of the curve while also ensuring startups are able to gain a more complete understanding of the market needs.