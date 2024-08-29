Bedrock Security addresses the critical challenge of securing data growth associated with Cloud and GenAI, where traditional Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) tools fall short. These tools often generate false positives, lack remediation capabilities, and are resource-intensive to deploy in large environments. With a Total Addressable Market (TAM) of $17.5B in data security, the need for innovative solutions is clear, especially as data breaches continue to rise despite industry consolidation.

Bedrock stands out as the only vendor using AI Reasoning (AIR) technology to eliminate false positives by learning what data is most important. Its Adaptive Sampling technology enables rapid scanning of massive environments in hours, not months, and IP fingerprinting tracks core intellectual property in near real-time. Bedrock’s serverless platform is 32 times faster and more cost-effective than competitors, offering the fastest time to value in the industry by onboarding customers with over 16+ petabytes of data in less than three days.