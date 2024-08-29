2024 SC Awards Finalists: Most Promising Early-Stage Start Up  

Founded by HD Moore, creator of Metasploit, runZero addresses a critical challenge in cybersecurity: organizations frequently overlook unknown assets, leading to security breaches. Despite investments in mature security programs, businesses struggle with visibility across dynamic, ever-changing environments. Factors like OT/IT convergence, IoT growth, cloud migration, and remote work compound this issue, while traditional vulnerability management tools fail to keep pace with evolving threats.
runZero’s platform provides comprehensive visibility across IT, OT, IoT, cloud, on-premises, and remote environments, identifying even the riskiest unknown assets. Its active scanning technology offers unparalleled data depth, emulating attacker techniques to extract asset details. The platform integrates with leading cloud providers, EDRs, MDMs, and vulnerability scanners, allowing organizations to create a single source of truth for asset management.
In 2023, runZero launched an enterprise-class cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform, combining active scanning, passive discovery, and API integrations for comprehensive asset inventory and exposure management. Trusted by over 500 customers, including Fortune 10 companies, runZero has become a go-to solution for enhancing security visibility and incident response, earning a world-class NPS score of 82.