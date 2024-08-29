2024 SC Awards Finalists: Security Executive of the Year  

Ira Winkler is a transformative force in the cybersecurity industry, currently serving as VP of Solutions Architecture USA and Field CISO at CYE. Known for his ability to enhance and streamline processes, Ira excels at identifying inefficiencies without disrupting successful operations. His approach is characterized by humility and precision, allowing teams to thrive while he steps in only when necessary, ensuring solutions are effective and impactful.

Ira’s reputation as a respected leader preceded him at CYE, where he quickly became a trusted advisor across the organization. His broad expertise spans not just cybersecurity, but also data science, operations, customer service, sales, and marketing. This versatility allows him to contribute meaningfully to multiple teams, making him an invaluable asset to the company.

Beyond his internal contributions, Ira is a prominent figure in the cybersecurity community. He speaks at numerous global events, sharing his insights not as a sales pitch but as genuine thought leadership. His willingness to engage with all levels of the profession, from executives to grassroots communities, underscores his commitment to advancing the field. Ira is also a revered mentor, with many professionals crediting him for their career success. His influence, both within and outside of CYE, is unparalleled.