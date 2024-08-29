2024 SC Awards Finalists: Security Executive of the Year  

Justin Somaini is a seasoned cybersecurity expert with over 30 years of experience, having held key leadership roles as Chief Security Officer (CSO) at Unity Technologies, SAP, Yahoo!, and Symantec. His career also includes influential positions at VeriSign, Charles Schwab, and PwC. At Unity, Justin built a team grounded in transparency, trust, and accountability, emphasizing the importance of clarity and emotional vulnerability in leadership. He empowered his team to make decisions, understanding that mistakes are part of growth, as long as they are recoverable.
Justin’s holistic approach to security extended beyond the IT realm. He actively immersed himself in marketing, product development, and sales, gaining a deep understanding of business operations. This multidisciplinary knowledge enabled him to engage effectively with executives, tailoring security initiatives to align with broader business objectives. He prioritized using security to enhance contract flows, onboarding processes, and sales pipelines, driving efficiency and business value.
As a Partner at YL Ventures, a cybersecurity-focused venture capital firm, Justin continues to advance the industry by advising and investing in innovative startups. His passion for security is evident in his continuous education efforts, industry contributions like the security Red List, and his advocacy for early adoption of cutting-edge solutions.