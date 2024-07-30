2024 Women in IT Security: Call for nominations now open

SC Media’s 2024 Women in IT Security nominations begin today, and we need your help to nominate women leaders, entrepreneurs, rising stars and advocates. We’re looking for the women who inspire more women to enter and achieve in the essential field of cybersecurity.

CRA's Heidi Murphy .

Celebrating wins, successes and hard work by women in cybersecurity empowers both present and future women leaders to enter and aim high within an IT security career.

Today’s kickoff of nominations marks SC Media’s 11th year running the Women in IT Security program. After nominations close (September 23, 2024) an all-woman panel of cybersecurity peers will identify 20 business leaders as honorees, each representing four categories that include:

Cybersecurity Veterans: (Women who have delivered consistent performance and innovation over long careers.)

(Women who have delivered consistent performance and innovation over long careers.) Power Players: (Women who through market engagement and commitment have risen to positions of influence.)

(Women who through market engagement and commitment have risen to positions of influence.) Advocates: (Those that have advanced cybersecurity awareness and served as beacons for expansion and diversity in the field.)

(Those that have advanced cybersecurity awareness and served as beacons for expansion and diversity in the field.) Women to Watch: (Women who are commanding attention as drivers of the industry’s next wave of growth and innovation.)

The 2024 Women in IT Security program nomination form can be found here, and additional details are located here.

Call for Nominations: Get Involved

Each year SC Media celebrates the women who have risen above challenges and made their mark in an industry where still only one out of four cybersecurity jobs are held by women, and where women report significant hurdles that impede them from being retained and promoted in the field. But to be clear, the 2024 Women in IT Security program is not about keeping score, rather keeping business’ safe.

Given the huge talent gap in cybersecurity – an estimated 3.4 million jobs – it’s more essential than ever that women are equally represented within infosec.

Come October, we will be honoring the 2024 Women in IT Security honorees, encompassing influential figures and budding talents, through SC Media's extensive digital platform. This will include in-depth analysis of current issues women face, interviews with change-makers, and profiles of our esteemed honorees.

I'm also delighted to share that the SC Women in IT Security program will receive special acknowledgment as we celebrate honorees with a special event. More details will follow here, so stay tuned!

For any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out directly via email (opens email app) or WIS [at] cyberriskalliance.com.