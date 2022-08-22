With the VMware NSX Advanced Load Balancer (Avi), VMware has developed a combined a multi-cloud approach and excellent scalability with strong analytics to help security teams discover threats and remediate them instantly.

VMware NSX Advanced Load Balancer (Avi) addresses customers' needs to fully protect their multi-cloud applications with a web application firewall (WAF), bot management, and API (application programming interface) protection based on a built-in analytics engine. The analytics offer visibility into the attacks against the applications, and it’s the basis for the machine learning algorithms that empower customers to make the best possible security decisions.

The solution operates as a true multi-cloud application services platform that lets customers run and protect their applications across on-premises, containers, or public cloud environments. It provides automation and self-service for both network and application teams, simplifying operations and lowering TCO. Workload elasticity and portability is fully supported without compromising on scale or security the application requires.

IDC conducted a business value study on VMware customer deployments for all use cases and found the following: 57% three-year ROI; 43% more efficient ADC management; 47% lower cost of operating; 52% low ADC solution cost; 8% higher app dev productivity; 97% faster to scale capacity; 5% months to payback.