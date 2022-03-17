Presidio ‘shifts left’ with Radware’s cloud-based portfolio  ￼

Radware and Presidio on Thursday announced an agreement that would let Presidio help its customers meet their application security needs by adding Radware’s application and API security solutions, bot manager, DDoS protection, and its Cloud Native Protector.

“As one of the leading AWS service providers, Presidio has built an industry reputation as a trusted adviser,” said Bob Simpson, vice president of North American sales at Radware. “We look forward to continuing to work with Presidio to provide state-of-the-art protection to their customers and through the AWS Marketplace.”

Presidio’s MDR offering announced a few short months ago in October of 2021 was a welcomed entry for organizations that struggle in detecting and fully responding to attacks, said Craig Robinson, program director for security services at IDC. Robinson said expanding their existing relationship with Radware marks a “shift left” in the key cybersecurity protection pillar by raising the ability to protect cloud workloads hosted in public clouds.

“The additional API security, bot management and cloud DDoS attack protection complements Presidio’s risk-focused service offerings while simultaneously adding to an already strong partner ecosystem,’ Robinson said.

John Grady, a senior analyst at the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), said while the shift to an application-centric business model has made application security a cyber priority, the increasingly heterogeneous nature of these environments, coupled with the use agile development practices has created a level of complexity many organizations have difficult navigating.

Grady added that recent ESG research found that 39% of cybersecurity professionals said their organizations have a significant shortage of cloud security skills, and 30% have a significant shortage of application security skills. By extending its partnership with Presidio, Radware can help its customers more efficiently and effectively design, deploy, and manage solutions to ensure their applications are secure and available.

“The combination of WAF, API security, bot manager, and DDoS protection has become an imperative to protect against advanced multi-vector attacks against increasingly API-reliant applications,” Grady said.