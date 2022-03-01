Ransomware group leaks Nvidia information after cyberattack on chip maker

Employee credentials and Nvidia information was leaked online Tuesday after the chip maker was breached. Pictured: A sign is seen at the Nvidia headquarters on May 10, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Nvidia confirmed employee credentials and proprietary information for the U.S. chip maker was leaked online Tuesday after a breach, Reuters reported, though the company saw no evidence that ransomware was deployed on its systems.

According to reports, Nvidia became aware of the breach Feb. 23 by an apparently new ransomware group called Lapsus$, but the incident wasn't picked up by the media until late February. The group began leaking the company's internal data on Feb. 28. A company spokesman also said there was nothing to indicate the breach was tied to incidents in Ukraine.

Correction: The date of when Nvidia became aware of the data breach was reported incorrectly and has been updated. We regret the error.