Samsung confirms Galaxy device source code leaked after breach

Electronics giant Samsung confirmed source code for its Galaxy devices was leaked after a data breach. Pictured: People stand in front of a Samsung exhibition with the theme of Winter Olympics in a shopping district of Beijing on Feb. 2, 2022, in Beijing, China. (Photo by Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images)

Samsung confirmed a data breach led to the leak of source code for its Galaxy devices.

SC Media partner site MSSP Alert reported that the electronics company said in a statement on Monday that it strengthened its security system after learning that internal company data was breached over the weekend.

“According to our initial analysis, the breach involves some source codes relating to the operation of Galaxy devices, but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees. Currently, we do not anticipate any impact to our business or customers. We have implemented measures to prevent further such incidents and will continue to serve our customers without disruption.”

The South Korea-based electronics giant stopped short of blaming the Lapsus$ hacker group for the breach. The group claimed to steal roughly 190GB of data from Samsung, which makes smartphones, tablets and other consumer electronic equipment.

Other victims of the Lapsus$ ransomware group include Nvidia, Impresa, the Brazilian Ministry of Health and Brazilian telecom firm Claro, reported TitanHQ on its blog.