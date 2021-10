Derek B. Johnson October 15, 2021

The Department of Justice will more aggressively pursue contractors and grantees for misrepresenting their cybersecurity posture to the government. While few doubt there's a real problem to be solved, some in the legal and contracting community have raised questions about whether it could clash with other Justice and Biden administration cybersecurity priorities, and whether a good intentioned initiative could create a chilling effect among companies seeking government opportunities.