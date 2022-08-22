Nasuni markets a cloud-native file services platform built on cloud object storage that replaces traditional network-attached storage (NAS) and all related file server infrastructure with a secure, simplified, and infinitely scalable solution that runs across multiple public cloud platforms.

The Nasuni File Data Platform offers enterprise file synchronization, storage, collaboration and data protection from disaster/ransomware challenges and is based on a global file system designed to scale on AWS, Azure, and the Google Cloud Platform’s object storage. Featured in the most recent release, Global File Acceleration (GFA), offers fast ransomware recovery by enabling IT to restore file data instantly to any edge location after a ransomware attack. It eliminates the need for extra backup, disaster recovery, remote access and WAN acceleration tech, enabling enterprises to rapidly restore any amount of data in seconds to any point in time. As a result, enterprises avoid data loss, mitigate risk of a ransomware attack and ensure business continuity.

Nasuni helps IT leaders fundamentally change everything they know about file storage. No longer does file storage infrastructure need to be continually fed massive IT budgets to keep online like a coal-fired steam locomotive. Nasuni, built on agile, cloud object storage provided by AWS, Microsoft, and Google, radically changes the game for IT in three ways: Nasuni simplifies file storage, reducing administrative effort by 60% and eliminating backup and DR; Nasuni scales efficiently across locations, so ‘running of out disk space’ goes the way of the dial-tone and fax machine, and users can share files across sites as easily as if they were connected to a single office file server. Nasuni promises to drastically cut costs by up to 70% compared to traditional file infrastructure.

Customers stake their reputation with Nasuni regarding data protection and business continuity. They rely on a 99.999% uptime and the protection of 3 billion files from ransomware and natural disasters every week. And if ransomware does strike, Nasuni customers can restore petabytes of data to multiple sites in minutes. Customers need not pay the ransom.