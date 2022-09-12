Much of the conversation around gender diversity revolves around the employer: what companies and security leaders need to do to ensure they welcome women into their teams. But after years of neglect, women may also need to understand why they should bother. CRA’s Jill Aitoro spoke to Dwan Jones, director of diversity, equity and inclusion at (ISC)2, sponsor of the 2022 Women on IT Security program, about the two-way advantage that can come with diversity efforts by security teams.

