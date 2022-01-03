Armis selects Radware to protect its AWS environment

Armis turned to Radware to safegaurd its AWS environment. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Radware announced that security platform provider Armis selected the vendor’s Cloud Native Protector to safeguard its Amazon Web Services environment.

The Armis platform lets its customers safely use and control IoT and other unmanaged devices without fear of compromise by cyberattacks. Radware’s product promises to give the Armis DevOps team full visibility and control into its public cloud AWS environment.

“Cloud-native companies like Armis have unique and constantly shifting security requirements that need specialized solutions,” said Gilad Barzilay, director of public cloud sales at Radware. “Cloud Native Protector not only secures Armis’ cloud workloads, but also continually assesses risks and improves visibility and governance of their cloud.”

The word “cloud” is really overused and misleading, said Frank Dickson, program vice president for security and trust at IDC. Dickson said in reality, companies are looking to protect applications in someone else's datacenter – AWS in this instance.

“Applications are a key control point for security, especially in this era of digital transformation as applications housed in IaaS are, by default, open to the internet and not protected by traditional perimeter-based defenses,” Dickson said. “One cannot simply protect such applications with a conglomeration of loosely affiliated point products, but instead need a strategy to fully-integrate traditionally disparate security technologies into a framework that aligns with the specific goal to imbue the importance of application-centric security into the digitally transformed enterprise. Selecting a single vendor for application security is one strategy to ensure that the vendor delivers an integrated solution.”

Melinda Marks, a senior analyst at the Enterprise Strategy Grouip, said Radware originally focused on network security, but as companies increasingly move workloads to the cloud and as "born-in-the-cloud" companies emerge, Radware has expanded its services to protect applications in cloud environments.

“Visibility and control in the cloud can be more challenging with faster development cycles, dynamic environments, and ephemeral resources,” Marks said. “So it’s important to put security solutions in place that provide visibility and control to efficiently reduce risk.”