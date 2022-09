The immigrant experience can often drive individuals off course. But for Zinet Kemal, it helped propel her into a new professional world and also fill a gap in education to drive security awareness and interest into the youngest generation. Kemal, now a cloud security engineer with Best Buy and SC Media Women in IT Security honoree, spoke to SC Media’s Jill Aitoro about her experiences.

