Log in
Register
Topics
Industry
Events
Podcasts
Research
Recognition
Peer to Peer
Data loss prevention
,
Cloud security
HelpSystems aims to strengthen security portfolio with Digital Guardian acquisition
Steve Zurier
October 27, 2021
A general view in the CERN computer/data center and server farm at CERN, the world's largest particle physics laboratory on April 19, 2017, in Meyrin, Switzerland. HelpSystems announced it acquired Digital Guardian, a cloud-based provider of data loss prevention software. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Steve Zurier
Related
Related Events