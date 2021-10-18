CISA, FBI, and NSA issue advisory on BlackMatter ransomware

REvil, the ransomware designers who supplied the Kaseya, JBS, and HX5 hackers their wares, has once again gone offline. Unlike their first disappearance over the summer, it appears this was the work of a disruptive force.
With the media giant only the latest in a long string of entities targeted by ransomware gangs, cybersecurity experts emphasized the need for public and private sectors alike to recognize the impact such incidents have on the ability for businesses across the all industries to remain standing.