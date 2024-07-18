VMware, SolarWinds and Adobe users are being warned that vulnerabilities found in each of the products are under active attack. On Wednesday, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) added the vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog.

Impacted products include Adobe Commerce (CVE-2024-34102), SolarWinds Serv-U (CVE-2024-28995) and VMware vCenter Server (CVE-2022-22948)

CISA's warning dovetails another dire vulnerability alert from Cisco of a critical bug with a CVSS rating of 10.0. The vulnerability resides in the authentication system of the networking giant's Cisco Smart Software Manager On-Prem (SSM On-Prem). According to Cisco, the flaw could let an unauthenticated, remote attacker change the password of any user, including administrative users.

In an advisory, Cisco said the vulnerability was caused by an improper implementation of the password change process. Cisco said an attacker could exploit this bug by sending crafted HTTP requests to an affected device. A successful exploit could let an attacker access the web UI or API with the privileges of the compromised user.

Cisco has released software updates for the vulnerability — CVE-2024-20419 — and there are no workarounds.

The bugs added to the KEV catalog by CISA are as follows: