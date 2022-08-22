Imperva Data Security Fabric unifies capabilities for data protection and compliance automation of all data types.

Imperva Data Security Fabric promises full visibility and centralized command of what's happening across all file stores and data assets, on-premises, in the hybrid cloud and across multiple clouds.

Imperva Data Security Fabric, recently renamed from the Imperva Data Security Platform (DSP), aims to address what security teams face every day: sprawling data estates that continue to grow exponentially, making finding and protecting sensitive data unwieldy. Imperva DSF standardizes data security controls across large and complex enterprise data environments for full visibility and centralized command of what's happening across all file stores and data assets, on-premises, in the hybrid cloud and across multiple clouds.

A Forrester Total Economic Impact report that summarized research conducted in 2021 on Imperva Data Security Protection deployments across five customer environments found on average, customers experienced ROI of 152%, plus increased long-term data retention, increased visibility, and improved employee experience. According to a major North American insurance company: "With Imperva’s automated discovery and classification I was able to inventory and catalog all of our sensitive data in two days instead of four to five weeks. Now I know where to focus and I have time to get things done before the process starts again."