Largest-ever cyberattack on Israel takes down government sites

Israeli government sites are back online after being struck with a distributed denial of service cyberattack on March 15.

A defense source told the Haaretz news site that the widescale DDoS attack was the largest-ever carried out against Israel, and that a state actor or large organization is believed to have carried out the attack.

The DDoS attack apparently targeted a communications service provider, according to partner site MSSP Alert, with sites for Israel’s interior, health, justice and welfare ministries affected, as well as the prime minister’s office.

The cyberattack comes roughly six months after cybercriminals launched several DDoS attacks against voice over IP (VoIP) service providers in September 2021, MSSP Alert reported.