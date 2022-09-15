Attendees examine a new iPhone 14 Pro during an Apple special event on Sept. 7, 2022, in Cupertino, Calif. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Apple released security updates this week addressing several vulnerabilities in Macs and Apple devices running recent versions of iOS and macOS.

On Sept. 12, Apple issued several updates to address various vulnerabilities affecting its operating system for its devices, iOS 15.7 and 16, as well as its Big Sur and Monterey computer operating systems.

Apple revealed it was aware of reports that a zero-day vulnerability used in attacks in iPhones and Macs “may have been actively exploited.”

The vulnerability, CVE-2022-32917, is the eighth zero-day this year, according to Bleeping Computer, and allowed an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Visit Apple's security updates page for more details on the updates released this week.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant last issued two security updates in August to patch vulnerabilities that allowed for takeover of Apple products after visiting a maliciously crafted website.

Lockdown Mode security feature counters spyware

The updates were released the same day Apple released iOS16 for iPhones, which has new privacy and security features.

Lockdown Mode, which SC Media reported on in July, prevents militarized spyware by contractors like the NSO Group from attacking targets such as humanitarian groups, activists, journalists and government officials.

According to its support page, “Lockdown Mode is an optional, extreme protection that’s designed for the very few individuals who, because of who they are or what they do, might be personally targeted by some of the most sophisticated digital threats. Most people are never targeted by attacks of this nature.

“When Lockdown Mode is enabled, your device won’t function like it typically does. To reduce the attack surface that potentially could be exploited by highly targeted mercenary spyware, certain apps, websites, and features are strictly limited for security and some experiences might not be available at all.”

Visit the Apple support page for directions to enable Lockdown Mode.