Cisco issues field notice to patch its Firepower firewall software￼

Security teams using Cisco's Firepower firewalls should update their software before March 5, the company said in a field notice. Pictured: A general view of the Cisco booth at the 2014 International CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Cisco on Monday issued a field notice that said security teams must update the software on their Firepower firewalls because the Cisco Talos security intelligence updates might fail after March 5, 2022, for the affected versions.

According to Cisco, the existing SSL certificate authority used to sign certificates for Talos security intelligence updates will be decommissioned and replaced on March 6, 2022.

Cisco recommends upgrading to one of the Firepower firewall software versions it outlines in the field release to continue receiving the latest Talos security intelligence updates. The Firepower versions are as follows: 6.1x, 6.2x, 6.3x, 6.4x, 6.5x, 6.6x, 6.7x, 7.0x, and 7.1x.

Security teams must update the Firepower Management Center (FMC) to fix the certificate issue. The Firepower Threat Defense (FTD) device managed by the FMC does not need to be updated to fix the certificate issue.

Those requiring more information should contact the Cisco Systems Technical Assistance Center.