Cisco Duo offers a strong, easy, and adaptive authentication that enables secure access for users and devices to any environment, from anywhere. Duo uses a unique combination of multi-factor authentication, device status and posture checks, adaptive policies, and risky login detection to shield applications from compromised credentials and unsafe devices.

Cisco Duo offers one of the simplest solutions to the complex problem of ensuring that only trusted users and trustworthy devices can access business-critical applications and services. Duo has added unique capabilities to provide secure authentication, while preserving a strong end user experience and keeping deployment and administration easy.

Click here to access all coverage of the 2022 SC Awards.

Duo shines in hybrid and remote-first environments because of its deep device assessment capabilities and remote access solutions. Adaptive authentication limits access based on contextual data about the user and device requesting access. Additionally, Duo’s inclusion in the Cisco Secure portfolio means powerful security integrations. If Cisco Secure Endpoint detects malware on a device, Duo can block access for that device. The inclusion of Passwordless authentication, single sign-on, and VPN-less access to on-premises applications offers end users a simple and intuitive experience.