HelpSystems acquires managed detection and response company Alert Logic 

HelpSystems has acquired MDR firm Alert Logic. Pictured: A general view in the CERN computer / data center and server farm at CERN, the world's largest particle physics laboratory on April 19, 2017, in Meyrin, Switzerland. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Top 40 managed detection and response (MDR) firm Alert Logic has been acquired by HelpSystems, according to MSSPAlert.

The acquisition comes after about 14 months after Alert Logic promoted CFO John Post to CEO and hired multiple Carbonite and Webroot veterans for executive positions, SC Media’s partner site MSSP Alert reported Friday.

Founded in 2002, Alert Logic develops a SaaS-based MDR platform. The Minnesota-based HelpSystems provides systems and network management, business intelligence, security and compliance solutions.

The deal is the 263rd M&A so far of 2022, sister site ChannelE2E reported.