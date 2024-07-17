Malware scammers gearing up for 2024 summer Olympics in Paris

Cybercriminals are set to go for gold this summer as the Paris Olympics get set to kick off.

Security provider Fortinent said that its research team caught wind of what will likely be an unprecedented deluge of attacks targeting fans looking for coverage and news on the games, and VIPs who are going to shell out thousands of dollars

The company said that following cyberscam outbreaks in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Qatar 2022 World Cub, attack figures will likely reach into the billions as attackers prey on the news frenzy surrounding the athletic events.

“These attacks often have direct financial motives, such as scams, digital fraud, or the acquisition of valuable data from attendees, viewers, and sponsors,” noted Fortinet.

“In their excitement, eager fans often overlook potential risks when purchasing tickets, arranging accommodations, or buying memorabilia, making them easy targets for cybercriminals.”

The firm said that cybercriminals have likely been prepping their attacks for months now, with specific designs on the host nation. Researchers have spotted a nearly double uptick in French language operations and locations specific to the Olympic venues in France.

“This 80 percent to 90 percent increase has remained consistent across 2H 2023 and 1H 2024,” noted the researchers.

“The prevalence and sophistication of these threats are a testament to cybercriminals’ planning and execution, with the dark web serving as a hub for their activities.”

Additionally, the Fortinet team found there are likely to be spear-phishing operations and targeted attacks against the thousands of VIP celebrities and diplomats set to attend the games.

Such attacks would likely take the form of remote trojan attacks and in-person network breaches, and traffic intercepts.

“Organizations and individuals attending the Olympic Games need to be aware of heightened travel-related cyberthreats. These include the increased likelihood of public Wi-Fi interception and fraudulent activities linked to Olympics-related events, including malicious websites and phishing scams,” said Fortinet.

“We also anticipate increased targeted attacks against VIPs, including government officials, senior executives, and key decision-makers, and additional precautions should be taken.”