Managed service providers more often the targets of cyberattacks versus their customers

A new report released Thursday found that managed service providers (MSPs) often find themselves the target for cyberattacks, rather than the organizations they were hired to protect.
The report commissioned by N-able, “State of the Market: The New Threat Landscape,” shows that 90% of MSPs have experienced a successful cyberattack in the last 18 months.
Our colleagues at MSSP Alert say the report was conducted by Coleman Parks, which asked 500 participants in the U.S. and Europe about their experiences before and during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The research also found: