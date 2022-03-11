Managed service providers more often the targets of cyberattacks versus their customers

A data center and server farm is seen April 19, 2017. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

A new report released Thursday found that managed service providers (MSPs) often find themselves the target for cyberattacks, rather than the organizations they were hired to protect.

The report commissioned by N-able, “State of the Market: The New Threat Landscape,” shows that 90% of MSPs have experienced a successful cyberattack in the last 18 months.

Our colleagues at MSSP Alert say the report was conducted by Coleman Parks, which asked 500 participants in the U.S. and Europe about their experiences before and during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The research also found:

MSPs are preventing more attacks on average, increasing from six to 11

82% of MSPs have seen the number of attacks on their customers increase to an average of 14 attacks prevented a month

Phishing remains the top attack, while DDoS and ransomware are also among the main attacks

Download the full report here.