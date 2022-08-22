CrowdStrike consistently gets recognized as a leader across the industry in multiple categories, including endpoint security, managed detection and response, and threat intelligence. The company also has leading products across cloud security, identity protection, security and IT operations and log management. Total revenue grew 63% year-over-year to reach $431 million dollars.

CrowdStrike has continued to experience rapid customer growth since its founding more than 10 years ago. Today, the company does business with 63 of the Fortune 100, 234 of the Fortune 500, 14 of the top 20 global banks, five of the Top 10 healthcare providers, and seven of the Top 10 largest energy companies.

“We Stop Breaches” has been CrowdStrike’s mission for more than a decade – and the team has been delivering on that promise since day one. Despite offering up to $1 million in breach response expenses as part of its breach prevention warranty, CrowdStrike said it has never needed to pay out as their customers continue to stay protected. Among other innovations, the company introduced crowdsourcing to the field of cybersecurity on a massive, global scale, where any threat identified on any system belonging to any customer results in proactive protection for all its customers.

CrowdStrike Support offers 24x7x365 customer service. The company has three levels that best fit the customer’s needs and business requirements: standard, express/essential and elite. Standard gets bundled free with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform and includes email communications, access to the support portal, and standard troubleshooting and technical assistance. Essential provides enhanced capabilities to ensure deployment, operational and management issues are resolved quickly, extended coverage hours and direct engagement with technical account managers. Elite assigns customers a dedicated technical account manager as their trusted advisor, proactively providing best practices guidance to ensure effective implementation, operation and management of the Falcon platform.