Ransomware

Atom Silo illustrates larger threat: Here’s what to do

October 28, 2021
  • The SolarWinds attack, discovered at the end of 2020.
  • A ransomware attack that crippled the Colonial Pipeline for nearly a week, sending millions along the U.S. East Coast scrambling for gas.
  • The attack against JBS -- a meat-packing company that supplies more than one-fifth of all beef in the United States. The company was forced to halt operations after its plants were pushed offline.
  • A July attack against the networks of at least 200 U.S. companies paralyzed when the REvil ransomware syndicate attacked software supplier Kaseya.
  • Ensure they have robust ransomware and malware protection in place
  • Remain vigilant about emerging vulnerabilities on Internet-facing software products they operate on their networks.
  • Shift some products to vendor-hosted software-as-a-service, which can mitigate some of these risks, as vendors typically patch vulnerabilities in their own deployments of software faster than they can be deployed by on-premises customers.
  • Fully deploy malware protection on servers and endpoint devices
  • Monitor products to catch attacks that trigger detections or alerts before an attacker with administrative access can defeat protections.
  • Have effective data backup practices and business continuity plans, regardless of their size, to ensure that they can survive attacks.

