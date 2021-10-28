Atom Silo illustrates larger threat: Here’s what to do

The SolarWinds attack, discovered at the end of 2020.
A ransomware attack that crippled the Colonial Pipeline for nearly a week, sending millions along the U.S. East Coast scrambling for gas.
The attack against JBS -- a meat-packing company that supplies more than one-fifth of all beef in the United States. The company was forced to halt operations after its plants were pushed offline.
A July attack against the networks of at least 200 U.S. companies paralyzed when the REvil ransomware syndicate attacked software supplier Kaseya.
Ensure they have robust ransomware and malware protection in place
Remain vigilant about emerging vulnerabilities on Internet-facing software products they operate on their networks.
Shift some products to vendor-hosted software-as-a-service, which can mitigate some of these risks, as vendors typically patch vulnerabilities in their own deployments of software faster than they can be deployed by on-premises customers.
Fully deploy malware protection on servers and endpoint devices
Monitor products to catch attacks that trigger detections or alerts before an attacker with administrative access can defeat protections.
Have effective data backup practices and business continuity plans, regardless of their size, to ensure that they can survive attacks.